Women's Day - Sharp Focus on AI and Hybrid Cloud

What new features has IBM evolved in its partner strategy in 2025?

Our strategy and sharp focus on AI and hybrid Cloud is resonating very well with our clients and partners in the market. In 2025, we are going to continue making it easier for partners to do business with IBM by simplifying the way we work and co-create with them. To support this, we have the Partner Plus programme that is a simple, transparent and easy way for our partners to engage with us.

We will support partner growth by building engines that drive higher business volumes through select pre-configured offerings. We are also providing enablement programs that cover all aspects of technical and sales cycles for faster deal closure. One such initiative is hosting weekly Partner Gurukul sessions to provide learning modules on the latest technology developments, strategy for capacity & capabilities building to drive business intensity.

We are enabling our partner sellers with in-depth understanding of a customer’s business problem and the fitment of IBM’s solutions to solve them. To that effect, we have built solution plays tailored to the needs of different customer personas across business functions like HR, marketing, customer support, finance etc.

Why are partners the linchpin for scaling AI success in every enterprise?

Partners enable the widespread adoption and deployment of advanced AI technologies across diverse industries. Through strategic collaborations with hyperscalers, ISVs, service providers, consultancies, and systems integrators, IBM ensures that the latest advancements and solutions like AI agents and assistants, built for purpose AI models like Granite, and platforms like watsonx are easily accessible to businesses of all sizes and spread across India. In fact, through targeted programs and initiatives, we have nearly tripled the number of partners in India, extending our presence into emerging cities and reaching out to the MSME segment. Additionally, partners bring critical domain expertise, access to vast developer communities, and customised solutions that help organisations overcome challenges unique to their business.

How important are the partners in IBM's strategy to grow its AI products, solutions and services?



Partnerships are a growth engine for everyone – they’re good for IBM, for our partners, and for our clients. The role of partnership is more important today than ever in bringing solutions to market faster and helping clients achieve success. Given the diversity of business needs across industries — no company meets the needs of its customers alone.

Our partners play a pivotal role in helping clients capitalize on the game-changing potential of AI and hybrid cloud. The IBM Ecosystem is about cultivating the hundreds of partners in the region and a global network of half a million developers to help us meet clients where they are. That reach and scale brings client solutions to market 4x faster and drives exponential growth. We are focused on deploying solutions quickly with and through our ecosystem partners so we can collectively get deals done faster and to create pull through digital transformation initiatives for clients.

What challenges do IBM partners face in providing AI-based solutions and how does IBM help them?



IBM partners may face challenges in providing AI-based solutions, such as the complexity of scaling AI deployments, managing costs, and addressing the skills gap. Additionally, integrating AI solutions into existing business processes and meeting the demand for customized solutions across industries can be difficult. To help overcome these challenges, IBM provides comprehensive technical support, co-creation opportunities, and dedicated resources through programs like IBM Partner Plus. IBM also offers extensive training and certification to empower partners with the expertise needed to navigate the AI landscape. Strategic collaborations with systems integrators and ISVs, along with the establishment of Centers of Excellence, further support partners in developing industry-specific solutions. Through these initiatives, IBM enables partners to deliver innovative AI-driven solutions and unlock new business opportunities while overcoming technical and operational hurdles.

Finally, a very important focus area has emerged that needs consideration – AI governance. Our recent research found that 53% of Indian IT decision makers surveyed said lack of AI governance is a key challenge to overcome, emphasizing the need for promoting a responsible AI approach. Hence, through co-marketing efforts with our partners, over the last year we have been promoting the need for responsible AI practices that addresses various stages of AI development and deployment, prioritizing explainability, fairness, robustness, transparency and privacy.

