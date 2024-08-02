XO Express Platform integrates AI for SMBs-Prasanna Arikala, Kore.AI

Can you explain how the XO Express platform simplifies the process for non-technical users in smaller businesses to create AI chatbots and deploy contact centers?

One of the challenges that small businesses face is knowing where to start and how to apply AI safely to achieve their desired outcomes, particularly in automation. Applying AI typically requires specialized skills, which can be a barrier for non-technical users.

The XO Express platform addresses this by providing a simplified, end-to-end system. It supports interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, websites, and messaging platforms. The platform is designed to make it easy for users to add AI capabilities without needing to understand the technical details.

We have created a step-by-step process that guides users through each stage. At every step, we gather input from the business user, allowing them to define how the AI should be deployed and specify the interactions they want to automate. This process is facilitated by a wizard-like interface, making it accessible to users without technical backgrounds.

One significant challenge in deploying AI is defining its boundaries, which usually require specialized skills. The XO Express platform simplifies this by providing tools that guide users through the entire journey, from receiving interactions to automation and human-agent interactions. This eliminates the need for technical expertise in integrating different systems, as our solution handles it all in one tool.

Our end-to-end solution covers everything from receiving interactions to automation and human-agent interactions, automating the entire process and providing a single tool for managing it all.

AI chatbots can automate up to 80% of routine interactions. What impact do you foresee this having on the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of customer support, particularly for smaller businesses?

AI chatbots can significantly enhance the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of customer support for smaller businesses by automating up to 80% of routine interactions. This capability allows small businesses to offer the same level of service as larger enterprises without requiring access to advanced technology or specialized skills.

Previously, small businesses struggled with the lack of technology and expertise necessary to implement AI solutions. However, with the XO Express platform, small businesses can now easily integrate AI into their customer support systems. This allows them to provide high-quality service to their customers, similar to that offered by large retailers or banks.

By automating routine queries and tasks, small businesses can focus more on core operations and sales activities rather than being bogged down by service-related queries. This shift enables them to allocate their resources more efficiently, contributing to business growth and improved operations.

Furthermore, customers today are tech-savvy and prefer using AI and self-service options to get their questions answered and check order statuses. The automation provided by AI chatbots ensures that customers receive timely responses and can resolve their issues independently, leading to higher customer satisfaction. This focus on automation allows small businesses to concentrate on key activities such as sales and business expansion.

What are some of the key features of the Contact Center AI, and how do they enhance customer interactions?

The purpose of AI is to automate interactions. Over the past year and a half, the introduction of large language models (LLMs) and generative AI has significantly improved the quality of these interactions. Previously, AI interactions were largely scripted and limited, but now, with advancements in LLMs, AI can provide more human-like and contextual interactions.

Key Features and Enhancements:

Contextual Understanding -

Modern AI can understand and respond in a more human-like manner because it has been trained in vast amounts of human interactions and conversations. This allows the AI to grasp nuances in language and provide more relevant and contextually appropriate responses.



24/7 Availability -

AI systems can operate around the clock, offering support to customers at any time without requiring them to wait for business hours. This ensures that customers receive timely assistance whenever they need it.

Pre-loaded Information -

AI can access and utilize information about a customer's previous interactions, purchases, and order statuses without needing the customer to provide it again. This seamless access to data enables faster and more accurate responses.

Efficient Use of Documentation -

Instead of creating specific models based on anticipated questions, businesses can now feed their support documents, policies, and website information directly into the AI. When a customer asks a question, the AI can refer to these resources and provide accurate answers, improving customer satisfaction.

Summarized Interactions for Human Agents -

If an issue requires escalation to a human agent, the AI can summarize the customer's previous interactions and issues. This summary allows the human agent to quickly understand the context and address the problem without making the customer repeat themselves.

Enhanced Agent Support -

Human agents are also supported by AI, which provides insights based on the customer’s profile and interaction history. The AI can suggest solutions, highlight relevant policies, and provide inventory information, enabling agents to resolve issues more efficiently.

Improved Customer Satisfaction -

By addressing customer queries promptly and accurately, AI helps improve overall customer satisfaction. Customers appreciate the quick resolution of their issues without having to repeat information or wait for long periods.

Focus on Core Activities -

Automation of routine tasks allows businesses to focus on core activities such as operations and sales. This shift in focus can lead to business growth and improved operational efficiency.

In summary, context-centered AI enhances customer interactions by providing accurate, timely, and contextually relevant responses, improving both the efficiency of customer support and overall customer satisfaction. This technology enables smaller businesses to offer a high level of service comparable to larger enterprises, ensuring they can compete effectively in the market.

How does Express's approach democratize AI for users without technical backgrounds to build and manage AI-driven solutions?

Express focuses on what matters to the business, abstracting the complexities of AI implementation. We have applied enterprise-level security controls and compliance measures behind the scenes, ensuring that all necessary protections are in place without burdening the user with these details.

Our platform presents a straightforward interface to the business user, allowing them to specify their needs without delving into technical intricacies. For example, a small business can easily set up automated responses for common questions about working hours or refund policies and configure the system to transfer more complex queries to a human agent. This setup can be accomplished in minutes, covering both voice and digital channels.

Key Features -

User-Friendly Interface: The platform is designed to be intuitive, allowing users to specify their requirements without needing technical knowledge.

Rapid Deployment: Businesses can set up an entire AI-driven contact center within minutes, streamlining the process and reducing the time to deployment.

Built-in Security and Compliance: Enterprise-grade security controls and compliance measures are embedded within the platform, ensuring that AI implementations are safe and reliable.

Simplified AI Management: Users can focus on defining what they want to achieve with the AI, such as automating responses to common queries or escalating issues to human agents, without worrying about the underlying technical details.

By providing a simplified, secure, and efficient platform, Express democratizes AI, empowering users without technical backgrounds to build and manage AI-driven solutions effectively.

How is Kore.ai preparing for various upcoming trends with the XO Express platform?

We have been working with generative AI for almost two years, and our entire XO Express platform is now generative AI-enabled. This integration simplifies the application of AI in a controlled manner, making it more accessible and effective for users.

Emerging Trends and Adaptations:

Intelligent and Low Latency Models: Generative AI models are becoming more intelligent and capable of real-time interactions, enhancing the responsiveness and effectiveness of AI applications.

Multimodal Capabilities: AI is evolving to understand and process audio, video, and text. This multimodal capability allows for more comprehensive customer service interactions. For example, a customer could show a damaged product on a live call, and the AI can understand the issue and process a refund immediately. Similarly, the AI can guide users through troubleshooting steps via live video.

Real-time Visual Assistance: Future customer service interactions will involve real-time visual assistance. AI will be able to interpret visual cues and provide instant support, such as identifying damaged products or guiding users through setup processes.

Rapid Deployment of Multimodal AI: Our platform is prepared to support businesses in deploying multimodal AI solutions, enabling them to offer advanced customer service interactions that combine video, audio, and text.

Continuous Innovation: With a large R&D team, we are committed to ongoing innovation. We regularly roll out new features and enhancements to keep up with emerging trends and technologies.

Global Accessibility: The XO Express platform is publicly available worldwide. Users can sign up and start using it through our website, democratizing access to advanced AI capabilities.

Enhanced Customer Satisfaction: By integrating these advanced features, businesses can provide quick and effective resolutions to customer queries, whether through an app, phone, or chat. This leads to improved customer satisfaction and loyalty.

As we continue to see trends like multimodal AI and real-time visual assistance emerge, XO Express is there to help businesses of all sizes leverage these technologies to enhance their customer service operations.

