Iris Global helps Syrma SGS, deliver HP Products via NCR partner

Iris Global Services, an IT distribution company, has supported another "Make In India" initiative by supplying electronics equipment to Syrma SGS Technologies, a manufacturing service company in the electronics sector. This will help Syrma SGS Technologies expand its production lines in Manesar, Haryana.

The aforementioned supplies were sourced from Delta IT Network, a reputable IT solutions provider located in Gurugram. With over 20 years of experience, Delta IT Network is well-known for its expertise in delivering top-notch IT infrastructure solutions for a variety of industries, including Manufacturing, EduTech, BFSI, Pharma, and Automobile sectors.

Iris has provided 1500 HP Desktop PCs, Workstations & Servers worth Rs 6 crore for the EMS production line upgrades.

Speaking to newsman Mr Vikrant Diwan, VP – of Delta IT Networks said "Syrma SGS Technologies has facilities at Gurugram, Manesar, Noida, and one in South India with an invincible R&D team and over 300 strong employees. They are very happy with HP machines and have been using them for long.HP has upgraded its machines from time to time making them compatible with its rapidly evolving technologies."

"We have been sourcing all needed HP products from National Distributor Iris Global, with whom our HP business exclusively stands,” he added.

Diwan has shared that Syrma SGS is a company that designs and manufactures electronic products as well as provides one-stop-solution electronics manufacturing services. This includes product design, quick prototyping, and PCB assemblies. Syrma SGS is promoting the Make in India initiative and has plans to establish multiple plants in India. Their electronic products and chips are sold to various global OEMs.

Syrma SGS Technologies has undergone a substantial expansion and has successfully established between seven and eight new plants in the Northern region of India. The recent developments have enabled the company to solidify its position within the market, while also catering to the growing demands of its clientele. With this latest venture, Syrma SGS Technologies has further strengthened its presence in the region, offering a wide range of products and services that are tailored to meet the specific needs of the local market.

“We have been assigned a contract for the upcoming fiscal, as a value-adding partner. We shall invest up to 1Cr to maintain ready stocks for their mission-critical applications that we shall be sourcing from Iris Global as they give us upfront support and prompt deliveries” Diwan said.

Delta IT Networks has been serving Syrma SGS as their Complete Technology Partner for over a decade. They are always ready to supply Syrma SGS with any critical and immediate technology requirements they may have. Delta IT Networks provides hardware supplies and has established various plants with all necessary network infrastructure, including Endpoint solutions such as Crowd Strike, Data Storage NAS from HPE, and Backup solutions like CommVault.

Sharing further Mr. Sanjeev Kher, VP – Corporate Supply Chain, Syrma SGS said “Delta has won the trust of our company. They have been providing focused solutions on an immediate basis for our EMS lines. Delta has made the right choice of distributor. Iris Global who can serve them promptly and at any time.” Mr. Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO, of Delta IT Network said – “Delta focuses on Innovations & Client Satisfaction for their IT Infrastructures. We largely rely on Iris Global as they have a good relationship with the OEMs which in turn gives us satisfaction dealing with them. They provide us with excellent support and timely information on the status of material & supplies.”

“Delta has been delivering the right solutions. In the Education Sector, they have appreciably delivered the HP Technology-based AI Learning Lab for Galgotias University. We are happy to supply HP products for the Make In India Production Line expansion of Syrma SGS through our valued partner Delta IT Networks. We are always ready to deploy our network, hold stocks, and make deliveries for their last mile customers“ said Mr Sanjiv Krishen, CMD of Iris Global Services.

Delta is collaborating with Iris on various upcoming business projects worth Rs 25 cr on HP products this fiscal year.