Iris Global Services, an IT distribution house in Delhi, clinched the title of "Most Popular IT Distribution House of India" from an IT publication. Recently, they facilitated a significant supply of APC (now Schneider Electric) Hi-Power UPS systems to the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), operating under the auspices of ISRO. This substantial transaction was executed through their partner, "APPCOM Infotech LLP," based in Ahmedabad. The partnership underscores Iris Global Services' pivotal role in providing essential technological solutions to institutions like PRL, advancing India's research and development landscape.

Appcom, an SI and IT Solutions and Service provider, focuses on critical federal installations. They became a partner of Iris Global in 2021. Recently, Appcom supplied and installed a cutting-edge 1 Petaflop HPC (High-Performance Compute cluster) Super Computer for the PRL – ISRO's Data Center. This endeavor highlights Appcom's expertise in delivering advanced technological solutions to vital sectors. The collaboration between Appcom and Iris Global signifies a strategic alliance aimed at meeting the sophisticated needs of institutions like PRL – ISRO, reinforcing India's position in high-performance computing and data management within critical federal installations.

Appcom has acquired a 225 kVA APC Symmetra Modular UPS from Iris Global, valued at Rs 1.25 Cr, to support the Supercomputer. This UPS ensures essential power backup for the critical installation's operations.

Speaking to newsman Jignesh Prajapati, a technocrat, ex CMC and now a startup Founder Director at Appcom Infotech LLP said “ We have procured the required APC UPS from Iris Global. Their Ahmedabad office managers Mira Patel and Vishal Bhatt coordinated excellently, giving us timely updates and delivering on time. As we are a start-up, Iris’s Director Kamini Talwar helped us with the required credit that made the transaction go smoothly “

Appcom has undertaken commendable projects in the government critical installation sectors, currently managing two locations: SAC (Space Applications Center) and PRL, both under ISRO's auspices. Established in 2019, Appcom ascended to an Iris partnership in 2021, headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Their collaboration underscores a commitment to advancing technological solutions in critical sectors, reinforcing their pivotal role in supporting ISRO's endeavors.

Mira Patel, Branch Manager Ahmedabad IGS said “ Appcom has a good understanding of research areas at ISRO. They are planning expansion to other locations. We are always ready to offer them the right product and services at all times”

Iris Global clinched the title of "The Most Popular IT Distribution House of India" due to their swift responsiveness, punctual deliveries, and unparalleled customer service, fostering a sense of comfort among clients. Their performance spans the distribution of IT computers, mobile devices, and related accessories nationwide. Iris Global's commitment to the IT distribution industry is evident through its consistent delivery of quality products and its personalized approach to customer satisfaction, positioning it ahead in the competitive landscape of IT distribution across India.