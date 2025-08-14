Acer India launches laptop manufacturing facility in Puducherry

Acer India has inaugurated its latest laptop manufacturing facility in Puducherry, established in collaboration with Plumage Solutions. The plant, set up under the Government of India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for IT hardware, is part of the company’s localisation strategy to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce import dependence.

Advertisment

The new unit marks a significant expansion of Acer’s existing partnership with Plumage, which already covers the production of monitors, all-in-one desktops, servers, workstations and power adapters. With this addition, the two companies aim to strengthen India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem, aligning closely with the national ‘Make in India’ mission.

Acer India launches laptop manufacturing unit with high capacity and local impact

Spread over a sizeable area, the Puducherry facility has an annual production capacity of 300,000 laptop units. The plant is expected to create high-skill employment opportunities and stimulate the local economy, while enabling Acer to meet rising demand from both urban and emerging markets more efficiently.

Advertisment

Plumage Group has committed an investment of Rs 50 crore over the next three to four years to expand Acer’s manufacturing capacity and capabilities in the country.

Acer Manufacturing Plant Inaugurated with key dignitaries

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior officials including Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT; A. Vikranth Raja, Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Government of Puducherry; Harish Kohli, President & MD, Acer India; Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India; Mukesh Gupta, MD, Plumage Group; and Shalini Pandey, Director, Plumage Group.

Harish Kohli, President & MD, Acer India, said, “India is not just a key market for Acer, it’s a strategic pillar for our future growth. This facility brings global processes, cutting-edge technology and high-quality standards to domestic manufacturing, ensuring a robust and agile supply chain for the Indian market.”

Advertisment

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, added, “With a production capacity of 300,000 laptops, this facility enhances our manufacturing strength, supports faster go-to-market and reinforces our commitment to self-reliance.”

Mukesh Gupta, MD, Plumage Group, stated, “Our partnership with Acer is aimed at building a sustainable, competitive manufacturing ecosystem, setting new benchmarks for quality and efficiency.”

Strategic vision for India and beyond

For Acer, this facility is a step towards transforming India from an import-heavy IT hardware market into a self-sustaining, export-oriented hub. Over time, production from Puducherry will also cater to global demand, boosting India’s electronics exports.

Advertisment

The expansion further strengthens Acer’s position in India’s PC market, where the brand has built trust over the last 25 years across consumer, gaming and enterprise segments. The company plans to leverage its new facility to deepen engagement with education, government and enterprise sectors through locally manufactured products.

Read More:

Backup as a Service in India rises as DPDPA reshapes data protection

US tariffs, digital tax and the shifting ground: What channel partners need to know

Backup as a Service in India rises as DPDPA reshapes data protection

WSO2 CEO Sanjiva Weerawarana on India’s software growth strategy