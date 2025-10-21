The Invisible Shield Behind Your Clicks

Digital certificates rarely come up in everyday conversation, until something goes wrong. A website stops responding, a banking app fails to connect, or a secure login no longer works. Behind every one of these interruptions lies a small but essential piece of digital infrastructure: the certificate.

These silent protectors are responsible for securing everything from online payments to encrypted communication. In a recent discussion with Kevin Weiss, CEO, Sectigo and Sarabjeet Singh Khurana, India Lead at Sectigo, it became clear that India is not just adopting this technology; it is emerging as a driving force behind its evolution.

Trust Has Become a Basic Utility

In today’s economy, digital trust functions like electricity or clean water. Whether it is a small retailer operating online for the first time or a large financial institution managing vast amounts of sensitive data, the expectation is the same: security by default.

India offers a view of both extremes. Many small and medium businesses still operate without full awareness of what digital certificates are or how they function. At the enterprise level, teams are juggling thousands of certificates while adapting to dramatically shorter validity periods. Certificates that once lasted more than a year are now being issued for just 47 days. Some are valid for only 10.

This shift has introduced new challenges. For small businesses, the process is unfamiliar. For larger organizations, it's a race against time where a single missed renewal can disrupt entire operations.

One Expired Certificate Can Trigger Systemic Failure

Certificates often sit unnoticed within an IT environment until they expire. When they do, the consequences are immediate and visible: websites fail, APIs stop responding, internal systems lock out users. Even well-known technology companies have experienced major disruptions due to expired certificates.

Kevin Weiss, CEO, Sectigo

Recent industry data reveals that nearly three-quarters of cybersecurity professionals experience at least one certificate-related outage every month. This is no longer just a matter for IT teams. The impact reaches legal, financial, and customer-facing parts of the business. Trust, once broken, is difficult to repair.

The Power of Partnerships in a Diverse Market

Delivering trust infrastructure across a country as vast and varied as India is a complex challenge. To meet this demand, certificate authorities are investing in partner ecosystems, local resellers, managed service providers, and security firms that act as the extended arm of global security infrastructure.

Currently, about 80 percent of global certificate management is driven through partners. India is following the same model. From independent consultants serving thousands of small business clients to large regional firms covering Southeast Asia and the Middle East, this ecosystem is scaling rapidly.

At the heart of this model is a new generation of partner platforms. These systems do more than manage certificates; they facilitate communication, enable collaboration between partners, and ensure that delivery remains efficient, transparent, and profitable.

This model benefits everyone involved: customers gain access to reliable security, partners earn through value-added services, and providers maintain a healthy distribution network.

Before Automation Comes Education

For many businesses, especially smaller ones, security is still reactive. Certificates are often added by hosting providers or IT contractors, with little visibility into what they do or why they matter. It’s only when a problem arises that the questions begin.

Sarabjeet Singh Khurana, India Lead, Sectigo

This is changing. As businesses become more digitally mature, they ask for more control and transparency. They want to understand how digital trust works and how to manage it.

Here, local partners play a crucial role, not just as sellers of technology but as educators and advisors. By guiding businesses step by step, they help move customers from reactive support to proactive security.

Quantum Disruption Has No Countdown Clock

Unlike Y2K, the threat from quantum computing does not come with a known deadline. But experts agree: when practical quantum machines arrive, today’s cryptographic standards will become obsolete.

RSA and ECC, the most widely used encryption algorithms, are not designed to withstand quantum attacks. Government agencies and cybersecurity leaders have already started preparing for this shift, with estimates suggesting that the tipping point could come as early as 2026.

The problem is not a lack of technology; it is a lack of preparation. Transitioning to quantum-safe certificates, adopting new algorithms, and upgrading infrastructure takes time. Those who begin this process early will be better positioned to withstand the eventual impact.

Shifting Mindset Matters More Than Budget

The assumption that strong digital security requires high spending is not entirely accurate. What matters more is a change in mindset.

Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) systems are designed to automate certificate discovery, tracking, renewal, and revocation. They reduce human error, eliminate forgotten expiry dates, and remove guesswork from the process. By shifting from manual oversight to automated workflows, organizations can achieve more consistent and reliable security without scaling up their budgets.

The tools already exist. Adoption is the next step.

India Cannot Afford to Wait

India’s digital growth is undeniable. As the country moves deeper into e-governance, e-commerce, and cross-border digital frameworks, the risk of certificate outages grows more serious. These incidents are no longer isolated technical glitches, they can result in reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and operational disruption.

Fortunately, India already has what it needs: a capable partner ecosystem, growing cybersecurity talent, and access to globally recognized platforms. The only missing factor is urgency.

The time to prepare is now. Waiting for disruption invites consequences. Acting early builds resilience.

Trust is Infrastructure

We may not see digital certificates, but we rely on them every time we connect, transact, or authenticate. As these certificates become shorter-lived and more vital to core operations, managing them must become a business priority.

The challenge is not technology. It is readiness. In India’s fast-moving digital landscape, those who treat trust as infrastructure, critical, monitored, and maintained, will be the ones who move forward safely.

Trust cannot be assumed. It must be managed, and the time to start is today.