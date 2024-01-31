Mindsprint Adopts SAP GROW for Cloud-First ERP Strategy

MINDSPRINT, one of the distinctive providers of digital technology and business solutions globally, leveraging talent, technology, and insights-driven services, has chosen the SAP GROW solution to enhance internal processes for sustainable growth.

GROW with SAP is tailored to empower midsize organizations, enabling them to leverage the advantages of cloud ERP. With pre-configured best practices and integrated AI and automation features, customers can swiftly adopt GROW with SAP to enhance efficiency. By integrating GROW with SAP, MINDSPRINT will optimize its operations, gain agility, and extract actionable insights from cloud ERP.

The GROW with SAP solution will aid MINDSPRINT in achieving efficient margin management by appropriately matching resources with projects, resulting in timely completion and maximum profitability. This will provide immediate insight into project expenses and profitability, facilitating rapid data-based decision-making, procurement oversight, working capital management, and profit enhancement. GROW with SAP streamlines financial operations, fostering strong governance and compliance, which in turn enables MINDSPRINT to better serve its clients and expand its business operations.

Dharmender Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, of MINDSPRINT, said, "The decision to adopt GROW with SAP marks a significant milestone in our pursuit of customer-obsession. We are dedicated to creating purpose-built digital solutions that will help global enterprises prepare for the future. We believe that this flexibility to define our processes and automate them will result in faster 'time to value,' improved resource utilization, and will empower our team to deliver exceptional results for our clients."

Verena Siow, President & Managing Director, of Southeast Asia at SAP, said, “Businesses today are faced with the volatility of economies, ever-changing consumer behavior, shifting markets, access to raw materials, shipping, and more. With GROW with SAP, MINDSPRINT will be powered by a cloud-compliant, modern, flexible ERP that can be updated, and scaled simply.”

“MINDSPRINT will also be able to tap into industry best practices that power the world’s leading companies, gain greater governance and visibility into their operations, while benefiting from a unifying and data-driven approach to process analysis and improve decision-making to future-proof their business,” added Siow.

The collaboration promises MINDSPRINT a spectrum of business advantages, encompassing integrated Cloud ERP featuring a contemporary user experience, intelligent applications integrating machine learning, expedited time-to-staff, optimized resource utilization, elevated customer experiences, and fortified governance and compliance frameworks. This transformative journey underscores MINDSPRINT's dedication to agility, adaptability, and customer-centricity within the dynamic industry landscape.