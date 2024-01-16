MINDSPRINT and Finboot Partner for Advanced Blockchain Integration

Finboot, known for its advanced blockchain solution MARCO, has unveiled a pivotal collaboration with MINDSPRINT, a global provider of digital solutions and services. This strategic partnership is poised to revolutionize the tech landscape, concentrating on providing access to integrated solutions. By amalgamating MINDSPRINT's expertise in agri-domain-centric technology with Finboot's cutting-edge blockchain technology, the collaboration aspires to open up novel avenues for establishing trust and transparency.

The synergistic efforts of these tech giants promise to foster innovation and propel growth within the digital realm. This alliance not only showcases a convergence of skills but also signifies a commitment to pushing the boundaries of what technology can achieve, particularly in areas of trust-building, transparency enhancement, and overall industry advancement.

In this strategic partnership, Finboot aims to enhance MINDSPRINT's digital offerings by integrating its groundbreaking low code/no code blockchain ecosystem, MARCO—the industry's pioneer in its category. MARCO, capable of linking multiple ledgers concurrently, will empower MINDSPRINT to seamlessly integrate blockchain technology into its diverse digital solutions. The incorporation of MARCO promises heightened traceability and transparency, crucial elements for meeting sustainability and ESG compliance standards.

This strategic move not only addresses compliance needs but also stands to elevate operational efficiency within MINDSPRINT's digital portfolio. Finboot's MARCO brings forth a transformative tool that aligns with the contemporary demand for robust blockchain solutions, fostering a technological landscape that emphasizes transparency, traceability, and sustainability.

Nish Kotecha, Executive Chair and Co-Founder, Finboot says: “We are thrilled to be partnering with MINDSPRINT. Finboot’s and MINDSPRINT’s values are very much aligned, and we believe in the power of technology to solve many of the key challenges humanity faces including accelerating the journey to net zero and the need for more secure and transparent supply chains to measure and ensure goods and services are net positive.”

Sriram Gopalakrishnan, President & Head of Global Delivery, MINDSPRINT says: “For over 20 years, MINDSPRINT has been the digital and technology partner to a USD$40 billion agri-commodity company, driving its digital transformation in over 70 countries. The application of blockchain technology in any sector can benefit organizations globally by bringing in sustainable business practices with increased transparency, smart contracts, and secure transactions. With ESG regulations being paramount to business strategy across the world, we believe Finboot's blockchain expertise combined with our deep knowledge of supply chains, could help global organizations build and enhance transparency and trust.”