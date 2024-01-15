NAMTECH and Cisco Partner for Cybersecurity Education in India

The New Age Makers Institute of Technology or NAMTECH, an educational initiative by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), and Cisco, a global technology provider, recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration aims to establish academic programs concentrating on cybersecurity, networking, and artificial intelligence (AI) experiential learning.

Advertisment

The focus is on designing comprehensive training modules tailored for the manufacturing industry, ensuring a specialized and up-to-date curriculum. The partnership between NAMTECH and Cisco seeks to enhance skills and knowledge in these critical areas, contributing to the technological advancement of the manufacturing sector.

Cisco and NAMTECH are strategically collaborating to address the rising need for skilled professionals in cybersecurity and networking. This partnership aims to support manufacturing entities in expediting their digital transformation towards embracing Industry 4.0 technologies.

The collaboration involves the incorporation of Cisco's cutting-edge training modules into NAMTECH's existing programs, such as the International Professional Masters Program (iPMP) and the upcoming International Professional Technologists Program (iPTP). Additionally, the initiative aims to provide learners with training in Cisco's cyber range and a suite of smart city solutions, ensuring a comprehensive approach to skill development in these crucial technological domains.

Advertisment

Inked during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar, the agreement between NAMTECH and Cisco targets the creation of a talent pipeline exceeding 5,000 engineers and technicians within the next five years. Central to NAMTECH's aspirations is establishing an advanced, industry-grade Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in Gujarat, with the collaboration with Cisco marking a pivotal step towards realizing this vision.

Beyond skill development, the program presents avenues for career opportunities within Cisco and its extensive partner ecosystem, creating a symbiotic relationship that not only enriches talent but also fosters meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of cybersecurity and technology.

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon'ble Minister of Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, and Railways said, "India not only aims to become a high-tech manufacturing hub but also a global leader in the production and export of cutting-edge innovative technology worldwide. To that end, industry and educational institutions must work together - just as NAMTECH and Cisco are - to develop new competencies and harness the potential of new technologies."

Harish Krishnan, Managing Director and Chief Policy Officer, Cisco India & SAARC said "As India strives to emerge as a global manufacturing hub, cybersecurity will play a crucial role in safeguarding digital manufacturing processes and preserving data integrity in interconnected systems. We are excited to partner with NAMTECH to build a future-ready, agile, and skilled workforce that can bring to life new possibilities of digital technologies, paving the way for a smarter and globally competitive manufacturing sector."

Arun Kumar Pillai, Director General, NAMTECH said "NAMTECH's manufacturing industry-focused, experiential programs aim to bridge the gap between academia and industry application. This partnership is another step in that direction. Our collaboration with Cisco will equip young students for fulfilling careers in the era of Industry 4.0."