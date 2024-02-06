Netskope appoints Jenn Jakubowicz to drive Go-To-Market Strategies

Netskope welcomes Jenn Jakubowicz as the new Senior Director of Global Channels & Alliances Marketing. In her elevated position, she holds global accountability for executing partner marketing initiatives. With a comprehensive scope, Jakubowicz's role significantly contributes to Netskope's market expansion strategy, enhancing its channel-driven growth trajectory.

Her leadership is pivotal in ensuring the company's go-to-market scalability, reinforcing its commitment to fostering strong partnerships worldwide. This appointment emphasizes Netskope's dedication to optimizing its partner ecosystem and highlights its commitment to leveraging collaborative alliances for sustained growth and market prominence.

Bringing over two decades of marketing expertise, Ms. Jakubowicz enters Netskope's fold following key senior leadership positions in renowned cybersecurity firms such as LastPass and BlueVoyant. With a proven track record in steering hyper-growth marketing endeavors, her arrival heralds a pivotal phase in advancing Netskope's channel development schemes, co-marketing partner strategies, and the introduction of the company's latest MSP partner program.

Additionally, her profound insights and strategic prowess promise to sustain and propel growth within Netskope's partner ecosystem. Jakubowicz's wealth of experience aligns seamlessly with Netskope's objectives, emphasizing the company's commitment to fortifying its market presence and deepening collaborative engagements within the dynamic cybersecurity landscape.

“We are thrilled to have such an experienced leader join us as we continue to accelerate our through-channel go-to-market efforts,” said David Rogers, SVP, of Global Channel Sales, Netskope “Jenn’s rich 20-year partner marketing career will be invaluable to us. She is an established operator, having built and led successful teams, brought innovative demand generation campaigns to fruition, and rolled out CRN 5-Star-rated partner programs.”

Ms. Jakubowicz shared her excitement about her new role, stating “I am thrilled to join Netskope at such a pivotal time in the cybersecurity landscape as we look to expand our market presence collaboratively with our partners. We have already seen enterprises step up their investment in a zero trust approach to cybersecurity, and Netskope is at the forefront of this transformation with its platform predicated on a Zero Trust Data Protection Engine.”