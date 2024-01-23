Newgen Software Launches Cloud Content Management Accelerator

Newgen has unveiled its Guidewire Cloud-validated content management accelerators on the Guidewire Marketplace, marking a significant development for users of Guidewire ClaimCenter and PolicyCenter on Guidewire Cloud. This collaboration promises to elevate user experience and operational efficiency, offering a plethora of possibilities. The integration of Newgen's cutting-edge solutions into the Guidewire ecosystem showcases a commitment to advancing technology and streamlining processes for enhanced performance on the cloud-based Guidewire platform.



Newgen's resilient content services cloud platform is meticulously crafted to optimize content lifecycle management, emphasizing secure archival and real-time collaboration with a paramount focus on privacy and security. Purposefully integrated with the Guidewire Cloud Platform, Newgen's platform acts as a crucial bridge connecting vital documents with claims data and policy information. This seamless integration not only ensures the secure storage and retrieval of documents but also enhances the overall capabilities of Guidewire's cloud-based solutions. By simplifying document access and management, Newgen contributes to a more streamlined and efficient workflow within the Guidewire ecosystem. The collaboration between Newgen's robust content services platform and Guidewire underscores a commitment to innovation, efficiency, and heightened data security in the realm of cloud-based solutions.

With Newgen’s Contextual Content Services Cloud platform, Guidewire customers receive:

Integration of cloud Enterprise Content Management with Guidewire Cloud Platform

Improved customer experience

Enhanced productivity for key resources such as underwriting and claims officers

Expedited turnaround time facilitated by easy access to information

Heightened user productivity and improved decision-making

Fostered collaboration among key stakeholders

Enhanced compliance with regulatory requirements

“Our platform, recently acknowledged as a Leader in the Forrester Wave Report, Q1 2023, empowers organisations to embark on a holistic digital transformation journey with comprehensive content management capabilities on the cloud,” stated Rajvinder S. Kohli, Senior Vice President of Sales at Newgen. “This partnership between Newgen and Guidewire paves the way for insurers to harness the potential of cloud technology, revamp their conventional workflows, and evolve into customer-centric, digitally enabled, value-focused, and highly efficient enterprises.”

The collaboration between Newgen and Guidewire signifies a noteworthy milestone in advancing functionality within the insurance industry. Specifically tailored for users of ClaimCenter and PolicyCenter on Guidewire Cloud, this partnership aims to deliver a seamless and secure experience. Newgen's innovative Ready for Guidewire cloud accelerators, now accessible, mark a significant leap forward. Insurance professionals can anticipate a boost in efficiency and productivity as they navigate critical document management processes.

This integration promises not only heightened operational effectiveness but also an overarching commitment to providing superior service to clients. By leveraging Newgen's cutting-edge solutions within the Guidewire Cloud environment, the insurance sector stands to benefit from streamlined operations, improved document handling, and an elevated standard of service delivery. This collaboration underscores a collective dedication to pushing the boundaries of functionality and user experience within the insurance landscape.