A new collaboration aims to boost automated network intelligence

Calculus has entered a strategic partnership with Aprecomm to expand the reach of AI-driven network intelligence tools across the Middle East and Africa, India and Mexico. The move focuses on automated network assurance, real-time analytics and proactive optimisation for providers handling growing consumer expectations.

The agreement positions Calculus to deliver Aprecomm’s full set of customer experience products while expanding its own managed and professional services portfolio in these regions. Aprecomm’s systems are designed to help Internet Service Providers and telecom operators improve network performance through self-healing and self-optimising capabilities.

A push for automated intelligence

The companies are placing automated insights at the centre of their joint plan. Aprecomm’s AI platform supports self-healing Wi-Fi networks and supplies operators with visibility into user behaviour and network health. This includes its latest product, AIVRA, which provides simplified and personalised insights to teams ranging from senior leaders to engineering and marketing units. The tool consolidates decision-making and aims to reduce complexity across ISP operations.

Sooraj Vasudevan, Founder & CEO, Calculus, said, “ISPs and Telcos today need more than visibility—they need intelligence.” He said the partnership is expected to help operators transform their Wi-Fi ecosystems with AI-driven capabilities that cut support tickets, raise satisfaction and increase efficiency.

Pramod Gummaraj, Founder & CEO, Aprecomm, said, “Calculus has a strong track record of delivering innovative solutions to operators worldwide.” He said the collaboration combines Aprecomm’s AI-driven Wi-Fi intelligence with regional expertise and service delivery strengths to build a value proposition for service providers seeking to strengthen their networks. He added that the partnership allows Aprecomm to expand its global footprint and develop high-growth markets with a large number of ISPs.

Focus on customer experience and operations

Aprecomm’s customer experience suite uses advanced analytics and automated support features to give operators insights into subscriber behaviour patterns and network performance. The company says this can reduce operational costs while improving service quality. The platform recently received the Best Practices Award for Innovation from Frost & Sullivan.

The collaboration highlights the shared goal of delivering more adaptive and customer-centred connectivity. With pressures rising on providers to maintain consistent quality, the partners aim to support more reliable performance through automation and continuous optimisation.