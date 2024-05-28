ace turtle assigns Karandeep Singh Jaiya as Chief Business Officer

Ace Turtle, an Indian technology-native retail company, has announced the appointment of Karandeep Singh Jaiya as the Chief Business Officer. In his new role, Jaiya will oversee business operations for a group of brands within the company. His responsibilities will include expanding Ace Turtle's fashion and toys portfolio.

Jaiya brings 25 years of experience in the retail industry, with expertise in P&L management, buying and merchandising, and retail operations. He has worked across various categories, including apparel, homeware, beauty products, fashion, and electronics, and has experience in both the Indian and UAE markets. Jaiya also has experience developing buying and revenue strategies for e-commerce platforms.

Commenting on the appointment, Nitin Chhabra, CEO of ace turtle, said, "Our brands are in a strong growth phase with tremendous potential. We are delighted to have Karandeep onboard and believe his business acumen, rich experience, and leadership will be critical in driving the business of our brands across India.”

Karandeep Singh Jaiya brings significant experience to Ace Turtle. Before joining the company, he was the Brand Head for Jack & Jones at Bestseller India, where he contributed to expanding the brand's market presence. His career includes key leadership roles in both India and the Middle East.

At Lifestyle, Landmark Group in Dubai, Jaiya managed a USD 180 million business as Business Head, overseeing 180 stores and e-commerce channels across the GCC. Earlier in his career, he spent 14 years at Shoppers Stop, leading their buying and merchandising function. During this time, he revitalized their denim business and managed a substantial revenue portfolio.

Embarking on his new role, Karandeep Singh Jaiya, Chief Business Officer, of ace turtle said, “As the retail industry shifts to the tech-driven omnichannel mode in India, ace turtle believers in innovation. I am inspired by the company's relentless pursuit of retail innovation, setting new standards in the industry by utilizing its proprietary technology, through data science from design to fulfillment to meet the customers' ever-evolving needs. I look forward to partnering with the talented team at ace turtle and helping deliver business growth, seamless operations, and exceptional value to our consumers.”

