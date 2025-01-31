AceCloud Introduces DeepSeek GenAI Models on Its Cloud Platform

AceCloud, a cloud computing solutions provider serving global enterprises across industries, has announced the availability of DeepSeek GenAI models on both dedicated and shared environments within its cloud Platform.

As the first Indian sovereign cloud provider to offer DeepSeek GenAI models at scale, AceCloud ensures that all data remains within India, complying with the country’s data protection regulations. The platform includes more than six DeepSeek models, including the R1 7Bn and R1 32Bn variants, addressing the evolving needs of businesses.

Vinay Chhabra, Co-Founder and Managing Director, AceCloud, said, “AI is the biggest disruptor for mankind since the internet. At AceCloud, our goal is to democratise AI and cloud for customers in India. The addition of DeepSeek GenAI models as an offering on AceCloud’s environments will unleash limitless opportunities for businesses in India seeking cost efficient and scalable GenAI solutions while remaining confident that their data will be compliant with India’s data protection and sovereignty requirements. “

AceCloud Offers Shared Environments for DeepSeek GenAI Models

AceCloud’s dedicated environment for DeepSeek GenAI models enables businesses to maintain full control over their exclusive DeepSeek instance. It provides a customised setup based on specific requirements, enhanced isolation, and dedicated computational resources to ensure consistent performance.

For organisations seeking a cost-effective solution, AceCloud’s shared environment offers rapid deployment and implementation through a pay-as-you-go model. It also allows businesses to scale resources based on demand while maintaining strong data isolation between customers.

AceCloud’s platform for DeepSeek GenAI models includes enterprise-ready features such as an intuitive chat interface, data privacy controls aligned with India’s compliance requirements, real-time monitoring of cloud resources, and automated backup and recovery. DeepSeek is accessible via a browser-based application through AceCloud’s platform, enabling seamless integration of generative AI while ensuring data security and control.

AceCloud will offer DeepSeek models with capabilities from 7 Bn parameters upwards and has capabilities to provide higher configurations as per specific business requirements. “We believe we will soon see a range of requirements from Indian customers, both in scale and use case, that will drive India’s global leadership in AI, digital innovation, and technological excellence.”, added Chabbra.

