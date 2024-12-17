AceCloud, with NetApp and Quantum Launched a Cloud Region in Noida

AceCloud, a cloud computing solutions provider, has announced a strategic partnership with NetApp, an intelligent data infrastructure company, and Quantum, an end-to-end data management solution provider, to launch a new cloud region in Noida.

Advertisment

Real-Time Data Services (RTDS) Group, with a workforce of over 600 employees across India, the US, and the UK, supports more than 20,000 customers globally. The company operates IT infrastructure in over 10 data centres worldwide. The Noida facility marks RTDS’ second cloud region in the Asia Pacific and its 13th globally.

Key Features of the Noida Cloud Region

The new cloud region will provide low-latency access to cloud technologies with enterprise-grade reliability, integrated security, and disaster recovery capabilities to support digital transformation. It will offer competitive pricing for high-performance cloud services, including compute GPU services starting at USD 0.03 per hour and object storage priced at USD 7 per TB per month.

Advertisment

Support for AI and HPC Workloads

The facility will offer specialized hardware for AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) workloads, including cloud GPUs and high IOPS-based storage. These services will be hosted in a Tier IV data centre, ensuring enhanced data security and high uptime.

The cloud services will be available globally beginning in Q4 CY 2024, with availability across AceCloud’s Asia Pacific cloud regions.

Advertisment

Vinay Chhabra, Co-Founder and Managing Director, AceCloud, a brand of RTDS, “With the launch of our new cloud region in Noida, we aim to empower businesses with cost-effective Cloud computing solutions with unparalleled security, availability, and scalability. In today’s fast-evolving landscape, organizations are eager to harness the power of AI and emerging technologies to gain a competitive edge. Our collaboration with NetApp and Quantum enables us to build a foundation for the same by offering cutting-edge solutions that enhance performance and drive growth. With this new region, we are committed to delivering high-performance cloud services at affordable prices, ensuring that our customers have the tools they need to succeed in a multi-cloud environment.”

AceCloud to Offer Enterprise-Grade Block Storage with NetApp Integration

AceCloud will integrate NetApp Block Storage devices into its platform to provide enterprise-grade, reliable, secure, and cost-effective block storage solutions. The offering includes features such as data protection, multi-attach capabilities, and dedicated storage customized to meet specific customer requirements.

Advertisment

Read More:

Gen AI is Transforming Marketing, Sanjay Khera, Eventus Security

Advertisment

Cyber Crimes with Emerging Techs and Possible Resolutions