Acer Launches Aspire 3 Laptop, Powered by Intel Celeron Processor

Acer has introduced the Aspire 3, a budget laptop reportedly designed for students and cost-conscious users. Featuring an 11.6-inch (29.46 cm) HD display, the device is compact and portable, weighing approximately 1 kg and measuring just 16.8 mm in thickness. Its lightweight yet durable design makes it ideal for users who prioritize mobility and functionality.

Advertisment

Aspire 3 Low Budget Laptop for Daily Task

Powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor and equipped with 8 GB of DDR4 memory (expandable to 16 GB), the Aspire 3 delivers smooth multitasking and reliable performance for everyday computing needs. The inclusion of Intel UHD Graphics ensures efficient video playback and sharp visuals, catering to both work and entertainment purposes.

Enhanced Display and Visual Experience

Advertisment

The laptop features an HD Acer ComfyView LED-backlit display, offering crisp visuals with reduced glare for a more comfortable viewing experience. This makes it well-suited for extended usage, whether for studying, working, or streaming content.

Storage and Long-Lasting Battery

The Aspire 3 is powered by a 38Wh Li-ion battery, enabling uninterrupted productivity throughout the day. Users can choose from storage options ranging from 128 GB to 1 TB PCIe NVMe SSD, providing ample space for files, applications, and projects.

Advertisment

With its combination of affordability, portability, and efficient performance, the Acer Aspire 3 serves as a reliable solution for users seeking a cost-effective device for everyday computing.

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said, “The Aspire 3 embodies Acer’s mission to make cutting-edge technology accessible to all. It combines power, portability, and affordability, making it the perfect laptop for students, young professionals, and anyone seeking dependable performance in a compact design. With features like an ultra-slim build, a high-definition display, and versatile connectivity options, the Aspire 3 delivers unmatched value to users, ensuring they stay productive, entertained, and connected.”

Advertisment

Read More:

India is Adopting AI Services Especially in IT Sector