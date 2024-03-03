Adobe Increasing Licensing Prices for Resellers

Adobe recently announced a forthcoming price adjustment set to take effect in the second week of March 2024 across the Asia, Africa, and Australia regions. The adjustment entails a notable increase in licensing fees, ranging from approximately 6% to 9% for commercial usage. This move comes amidst reports indicating that resellers are currently are already paying elevated pricing structures compared to those advertised on Adobe's official website.

For individual users, the adjustments extend to Adobe's Creative Cloud subscriptions, affecting both individual single-app plans and all-app plans. Similarly, these adjustments reflect an increase from 6% to 9%, with a discernible 8% price disparity favoring purchases made directly through the website for commercial entities.

Adobe's price revision is driven by the integration of new features and services into its membership offerings -

One significant addition is Adobe Firefly, which harnesses GenAI technology to aid content creation.

Adobe Firefly features include Generative Fill in Photoshop and Generative Recolor in Illustrator, enriching the functionality of Creative Cloud applications.

The introduction of Adobe Express aims to streamline the creation of social media posts, videos, and PDFs, with seamless integration with Photoshop and Illustrator.

Adobe has also introduced a Share for Review service in Photoshop and Illustrator, facilitating efficient collaboration among users.

Additionally, Adobe has integrated Frame.io for Creative Cloud in Premiere Pro and After Effects, enhancing the collaborative workflow in video editing and production.

This development follows similar price adjustments by industry peers, such as Microsoft, Autodesk, and TallyPrime, who implemented price increases at the onset of February 2024. Concerns over these successive price hikes have been voiced by channel partner associations like ISODA, PCAIT, and AIT, echoing sentiments of apprehension and the need for transparency within the industry.

In summary, Adobe's impending price adjustment underscores the evolving landscape of software pricing models, reflecting not only the integration of advanced features but also the broader market dynamics shaping the technology sector. As stakeholders navigate these changes, transparency and open dialogue remain crucial in fostering mutually beneficial relationships between providers, resellers, and end-users alike.