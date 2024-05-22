Adobe Introduces Adobe Express for Enterprise

Adobe has unveiled Adobe Express for Enterprise, designed to enhance marketing content creation and streamline on-brand content production for businesses. This new offering by the Adobe Firefly Image Model 3, reportedly delivers photorealistic results, rapid generation from prompts, and has a focus on commercial safety.

New Advances of Adobe Express for Enterprise include:

Brand Controls : Marketers can reuse and adapt content for upcoming campaigns, ensuring consistency across different regions. Bulk Create : Sales teams can generate and customize engaging materials for clients and prospects. Firefly Custom Models : Internal and external communications teams can design content for stakeholders.

Seamless integration with Adobe’s existing suite of tools works with user experience. Adobe Express for Enterprise works seamlessly with Adobe Acrobat, Creative Cloud, and AEM Assets. Additionally, it is deeply integrated into Adobe GenStudio, an upcoming end-to-end content lifecycle app. With GenStudio, marketers can remix approved assets and directly edit content without specialized creative skills.

This new solution empowers businesses to accelerate content creation, adapt to regional needs, and maintain brand consistency across various channels. Adobe Express for Enterprise is a valuable addition to any organization’s content production toolkit.

“With the exponential growth in demand for personalized experiences, companies must find new ways to supercharge the production of content that connects with customers and elevates their brands,” said Govind Balakrishnan, senior vice president, of Adobe Express Product Group and Creative Cloud Services at Adobe. “Adobe Express for Enterprise is the only solution that brings together enterprise-grade brand management, intuitive tools, advanced AI designed to be safe for business, and seamless workflows with world-class creative apps – empowering individuals across the enterprise to produce more impactful, on-brand content faster than ever before.”

Global Brands and Agencies Increase Speed and Efficiency with Adobe Express for Enterprise

IBM marketing teams are personalizing content using Adobe Express for Enterprise. According to Jonathan Adashek, senior vice president, of marketing and communications at IBM, “Marketers are looking for trusted AI that seamlessly integrates into their work. Adobe Express for Enterprise is empowering marketers at IBM to create on-brand content aligned to business objectives that deliver compelling, personalized experiences to targeted audiences."

IBM Consulting is collaborating with Adobe to help clients use Firefly-powered workflows in Adobe Express to create commercially safe content quickly and modernize content supply chains. This partnership is expected to increase project capacity by 30% and reduce time to market by 70%. The collaboration allows diverse teams to deliver personalized, compliant digital assets efficiently. Adobe Express for Enterprise will enable IBM’s consultants to apply fonts, colors, logos, and images to marketing materials swiftly.

Adobe’s marketing and communications teams also use Adobe Express for various tasks. The social media team has increased time to market by 12 times, improved engagement by 35%, and reduced costs by 17%, saving hundreds of hours annually. The sales team has reduced the delivery time for client assets from weeks to just 30 minutes, accelerating deal closures and revenue realization.

Adobe Express, powered by Firefly generative AI models, ensures businesses can deploy the app broadly with confidence. Features like Text to Image, Text to Template, Text Effects, Generative Fill, and auto-translate are integrated into Adobe Express workflows, enabling faster campaign delivery and instant asset customization at scale and lower costs.

Upcoming features include Firefly Custom Models for creating bespoke models with stronger brand identity and Bulk Create and Generate for rapid design variations and messaging performance testing.

