Adobe Introduces AI-Driven Features in Premiere Pro

Adobe has announced the general availability of new AI-driven features in Premiere Pro aimed at improving video editing workflows. The latest release includes Generative Extend and Media Intelligence, both designed to enhance content creation speed and precision.

Powered by Adobe's Firefly Video Model, Generative Extend enables editors to automatically generate and lengthen video and audio clips. It supports 4K and vertical formats, providing a solution for covering missing footage without additional reshoots. The feature is designed for commercial use and integrates directly into Premiere Pro’s editing environment.

Media Intelligence allows editors to search through terabytes of footage and quickly locate specific clips using AI. The tool accelerates the pre-editing process by reducing the time spent manually reviewing large video libraries.

The latest updates to Premiere Pro include:

AI-Powered Caption Translation: Automates the creation of multilingual captions to support global distribution.



Premiere Color Management: Automatically converts raw and log footage to HDR and SDR formats, reducing manual adjustments during import.



After Effects now offers upgraded 3D tools and improved performance for visual effects work.

Frame.io Platform Enhancements

Frame.io, Adobe’s cloud-based collaboration platform, now includes updates such as expanded storage, improved transcription features, and broader support for document file types.

The new features aim to streamline post-production workflows and support modern content creation at scale, driven by AI capabilities refined through customer feedback and product testing.

"We’re so excited to see how the Premiere Pro community uses Generative Extend in 4K and AI-powered Media Intelligence to create stories that capture our imaginations," said Ashley Still, SVP and GM of Digital Media at Adobe. "By harnessing the power of Firefly and our advanced AI capabilities, we're transforming the video editing experience and enabling our customers to focus on what matters most to them – telling vivid, compelling stories."

"Adobe’s new Firefly-powered video tools like Generative Extend have been transformative for our creative and post-production workflows,” said Justin Barnes, Executive Creative Director G Partner, Versus Creative Studio. “They seamlessly integrate into our existing pipeline, allowing us to rapidly experiment, iterate, and develop creative ideas faster than ever. The ability to automate time-consuming tasks has unlocked all new efficiencies and given back time to the creative process, allowing us to further push the limits of storytelling.”

“I’m really excited by the AI products that Adobe is developing for filmmakers – especially new features like Media Intelligence, which helps me get to the edit that much faster,” said Ernie Gilbert, filmmaker and editor of A24’s “Opus.” “As an editor, it’s my job to stay on top of new technologies that help give us more time to focus on the creative process with my collaborators down the pipeline. These tools will help remove some of the tedium of the process, allowing us to focus on what’s ultimately going to affect the audience most.”

