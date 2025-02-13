Adobe Introduces Firefly Video Model in Public Beta

Adobe has launched the Firefly application, incorporating image, vector, and video generation capabilities. The new Firefly Video Model, now in public beta, is designed for video content creation and is positioned as the first commercially safe AI video generation model. The model powers the Generate Video (beta) feature within the Firefly app and the Generative Extend (beta) feature in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Expansion of Firefly Capabilities

The Firefly Video Model is the latest addition to Adobe’s Firefly family of generative AI models, which has been used to create over 18 billion assets globally. Adobe has introduced two new plans, Firefly Standard and Firefly Pro, providing users access to premium video and audio features. All Firefly plans offer unlimited access to imaging and vector features, along with tiered access to video and audio tools.

Integration with Adobe Creative Cloud

Firefly enables users to generate and edit images, convert them into videos, and apply cinematic movements before integrating them into Adobe Creative Cloud applications. Creative professionals can refine their work using Photoshop on the web, Premiere Pro, and Adobe Express. Firefly-powered tools such as generative fill in Photoshop and generative remove in Lightroom further enhance content creation workflows.

Features of the Firefly Video Model

The Generate Video (beta) feature, powered by the Firefly Video Model, offers tools for creating video clips from text prompts or images. Users can control camera angles, generate professional-quality visuals from 3D sketches, develop atmospheric elements, and create custom motion designs. Initially supporting 1080p resolution, Adobe plans to introduce a 4K model for advanced production work.

Industry Adoption and Use Cases

Creative professionals, enterprises, and media agencies, including dentsu, PepsiCo/Gatorade, and Stagwell, are adopting the Firefly Video Model for production workflows. The model’s commercially safe, IP-friendly content generation capabilities are being leveraged for various real-world applications.

“Firefly is designed for creative professionals looking for unmatched creative control and IP-friendly tools that can be used safely and effectively in both ideation and production,” said David Wadhwani, president of Adobe’s digital media business. “We've been thrilled to hear from beta customers who've found it a game-changer for ideating concepts and producing stunning videos, and we can’t wait to see how the creative community uses it to bring their stories to the world.”

Adobe Expands Firefly Capabilities with New Application and AI-Powered Features

Firefly Application Introduced for Integrated Content Creation

Adobe has launched the Firefly application, designed to provide creative professionals with an integrated platform for generating images, videos, and vectors. The application supports multi-modal workflows, allowing users to create 3D worlds, reference style and structure images, apply professional camera angles, and translate audio and video into multiple languages while maintaining an authentic voice. Firefly integrates with Adobe Creative Cloud applications, including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and Adobe Express, and is designed for commercial use.

Since its launch, Firefly has been used to generate over 18 billion assets globally. The tool has evolved from an image generation model to a comprehensive AI-powered creative platform, offering enhanced control over camera angles, image detail, and structured styling for various formats, including images, videos, and 3D content.

New Features Available in Firefly

Adobe has introduced several new capabilities in Firefly, now available globally:

- Generate Video (Beta): Powered by the Firefly Video Model, this feature enables professionals to create videos, b-roll, and animations using text-to-video and image-to-video capabilities. The tool provides high-quality 1080p video output, allows users to fine-tune camera angles and motion paths, and supports frame locking to maintain colour and character consistency.

- Multi-Modal Workflows: Firefly consolidates video, image, and vector generation within a single platform. Users can generate images and convert them into video, translate audio into multiple languages, and create video clips based on text prompts, ensuring seamless transitions between different media formats.

- Scene to Image (Beta): This feature allows professionals to generate high-resolution images from 3D sketches and reference shapes. Users can modify 3D angles and perspectives, create structural references, and integrate precise visual guides using an intuitive sketching tool.

- Translate Audio and Video: This tool facilitates spoken dialogue translation across multiple languages while maintaining the speaker’s original voice characteristics, including tone, cadence, and acoustics. It supports over 20 languages and is designed to optimise localisation processes for global audiences.

Adobe continues to enhance Firefly’s capabilities, integrating AI-driven features into Creative Cloud applications to support professionals in generating production-ready content.

