Adobe Transforms Asset Management with Gen AI-Powered Content Hub

Adobe announced the general availability of Adobe Content Hub with Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Assets. AEM Assets is a digital asset management system used by brands to manage their library of images, videos, and other content for marketing campaigns and digital experiences. AEM Assets are used by the majority of the Fortune 50, including 8 of the 10 largest media companies, 9 of the 10 largest financial services companies, and 8 of the 10 largest retailers. Customers include ASICS, Cisco, The Coca-Cola Company, Henkel, Prudential Financial, T-Mobile, and Volkswagen.

Content Hub enables brands to streamline how creative assets are used across their organization and with external partners, improving efficiency. With a new interface, teams can access every brand-approved asset and use Adobe Express and Firefly generative AI tools directly within their workflow. Content Hub ensures proper asset reuse, resolves inconsistencies, and provides usage analytics and governance controls for sensitive launches. This helps brands optimize their content supply chain, the process needed to deliver content for marketing campaigns, and personalized customer experiences, often hampered by disconnected workflows, teams, and systems.

“Marketers are under increasing pressure to meet content demands that are expected to surge in the next few years, making it critical for brands to effectively manage the assets that anchor a healthy content supply chain,” said Loni Stark, vice president of strategy and product, Adobe Experience Cloud. “Adobe Content Hub jumpstarts this process by providing a user-friendly interface for any individual to find and remix brand relevant assets, boosting the production of fresh content for fast-moving channels like social media and delivering proven productivity gains.”

Adobe Content Hub with AEM Assets addresses several challenges for brands:

Creating experiences from brand-approved assets: Users can leverage Adobe Express with Firefly generative AI in Content Hub to remix assets and create new digital experiences. An Express editor allows quick adjustments, and Firefly generative AI enables users to create new variations by replacing backgrounds, adding objects, and creating different visual styles, facilitating content variation and personalization at scale.

Centralized management controls: Content Hub allows administrators to manage permissions for sensitive assets with governance controls to ensure AI-generated content aligns with brand standards. Firefly-powered features attach Content Credentials to content, providing metadata about AI use in the creation or editing process.

Insights for continuous improvement: Analytics on asset usage, including detailed breakdowns by file type and image characteristics, help brands understand asset utilization. These insights enable teams to improve asset creation, such as prioritizing heavily used file types or visual styles.

These capabilities of Adobe Content Hub will also support Adobe GenStudio, a generative AI-first application for marketing organizations to quickly plan, create, manage, activate, and measure high-performing, on-brand content.

