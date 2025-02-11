Aerospike Introduces Database 8 with Distributed ACID Transactions

Advertisment

Enhanced Transactional Capabilities for Mission-Critical Workload

Industries such as banking, e-commerce, inventory management, healthcare, order processing, and telecom require reliable, consistent, and scalable OLTP systems. Legacy databases often struggle to meet these demands, leading to inefficiencies in mission-critical transactional workloads.

For nearly a decade, Aerospike has maintained strong consistency for single-record requests, handling millions of transactions per second (TPS) with sub-millisecond latency across data scales ranging from gigabytes to petabytes. With Database 8, Aerospike extends its data consistency guarantees to distributed multi-object transactions while ensuring low latency even under high concurrency.

Operational and Cost Benefits



Businesses can now achieve higher transactional accuracy, eliminating data inconsistencies that could lead to costly errors. Aerospike’s efficient architecture requires significantly fewer hardware resources than traditional databases, resulting in lower operational costs while supporting sustainability initiatives.

"Skyflow is excited to be partnering with Aerospike on this new capability as the largest enterprise companies adopt privacy and security for the modern AI data stack," said Anshu Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of Skyflow.

“Aerospike has always been a transaction powerhouse, with customers scaling to hundreds of millions of TPS on massive amounts of data,” said Subbu Iyer, CEO of Aerospike. “With 8.0, Aerospike has solved one of the most challenging problems in distributed systems so that enterprises can break free from the decades-old trade-off between transactional consistency and high performance — and scale mission-critical applications without compromise.”

Simplifying OLTP Development with Aerospike Database 8

Aerospike streamlines OLTP application development by shifting transaction management logic from the application layer to the database. With distributed transaction support, developers can build scalable, high-performance OLTP applications more efficiently. Aerospike’s transaction APIs simplify the development process, enabling Spring developers to use familiar Spring Data transaction APIs, while Java developers can work with Spring Framework transaction management APIs without requiring knowledge of Aerospike’s internal architecture.

Multi-Model Database for Flexible Development



Aerospike’s multi-model database engine supports document, key-value, graph, and vector data types, reducing development complexity and allowing developers to choose the optimal data model for each use case. This flexibility enhances agility and efficiency, simplifying both development and operations.

Deployment Flexibility Across Environments

Aerospike Database 8 can be deployed on-premises and across all major public cloud platforms, supporting hybrid environments for real-time applications. This provides developers and IT teams with the flexibility to deploy applications wherever needed.

