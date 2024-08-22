Aerospike Partners Mindgate Solutions to Enhance Real-Time Payments

Aerospike, a database solutions provider, has announced a partnership with Mindgate Solutions, a company specializing in payments technology and transaction processing. The collaboration aims to enhance real-time payment (RTP) systems for India’s financial services sector. This partnership strengthens Aerospike’s presence in the payments market by offering fast and smooth transaction capabilities to global customers.

As digital payments continue to grow, businesses and consumers are increasingly relying on real-time, secure, and seamless transactions. Mindgate Solutions processes over 7 billion digital payments monthly, with nearly 50% of UPI transactions routed through its partner banks. The integration of Aerospike's real-time database with Mindgate’s payment solutions aims to deliver efficiency and reliability to the payments sector.

Key Benefits of the Partnership

High Resiliency: Reduces reliance on Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS) and ensures uninterrupted service during high transaction volumes.

Cloud Agnostic: Provides multi-cloud and on-premises deployment options for scalable solutions.

High Throughput: Supports increased transactions per second (TPS) to meet the growing digital payment demand.

Low Latency: Improves transaction response times for better user experiences.

Active-Active Geo-Distributed Application: Ensures continuous availability and disaster recovery across multiple locations.

Scale on Demand: Facilitates linear scalability to meet rising demand without sacrificing performance.

Commenting on the partnership, Aveekshith Bushan, Vice President and GM, Asia Pacific and Japan, Aerospike, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Mindgate Solutions and support the rapid growth of India's digital payment ecosystem. Our real-time data platform is uniquely positioned to handle the demands of modern payment systems through superior performance, high availability and extreme scale. Together with Mindgate, we are redefining the future of digital payments in India."

Since its partnership with Aerospike, Mindgate Solutions has reported a 25% increase in transaction throughput. The collaboration has also enabled the efficient processing of billions of digital payments each month, further reinforcing Mindgate’s leadership in India's digital payment ecosystem.

“Partnering with Aerospike allows us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in real-time payment processing. With Aerospike’s high throughput and low latency database, we can offer our clients enhanced performance, ensuring faster and more reliable transactions. This partnership is a significant step towards building a robust digital payments infrastructure that will drive economic growth and inclusion,” said George Sam, Co-founder and Business Head at Mindgate Solutions.

As India's digital payments market continues to expand rapidly, the partnership between Aerospike and Mindgate Solutions marks a significant step toward a more connected and digitally enabled India.

