AET Displays in PALM Expo 2024

AET Displays, a fine-pitch LED display manufacturer, is going to participate in the Palm Expo 2024. The event is scheduled to take place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC) in Goregaon East, Mumbai, from May 30 to June 1, 2024.

At this year’s Palm Expo, AET Displays will present its latest Rental Series products and XR Application-based screens. These products cater to the demands of the events and entertainment industry, offering exceptional visual experiences. Attendees can explore cutting-edge technology and solutions firsthand at the AET Displays booth.

Su Piow Ko, VP of AET Global, and Prashant Srivastav, Head of International Marketing, will be present at the event for all three days to engage with visitors and discuss the latest trends and advancements in LED display technology. Su Piow Ko will also participate in a panel discussion titled “MicroLED – Future of Display?” alongside other industry veterans. This discussion will take place on May 30th.

Confirming their participation, Su Piow Ko, VP of AET Global, said, “We are excited to be part of Palm Expo 2024 and showcase our latest LED display technology innovations. This event provides an excellent platform to connect with industry professionals and demonstrate the capabilities of our products. We look forward to engaging with attendees and sharing insights on how our displays can transform spaces and captivate audiences, reinforcing AET Displays’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of visual excellence.”

PALM Expo, an annual event attracting over 25,000 professionals, is a platform for leading industry brands to showcase and demonstrate their latest innovations. Known for its high level of professional engagement, PALM Expo draws influential attendees who drive business and professional growth.

Since officially entering the Indian market on October 26, 2023, AET Displays has rapidly expanded its presence nationwide. With a portfolio of over 50 products and more than 2000 installations across the country, AET is committed to providing comprehensive coverage and support to its customers. The company operates an assembly plant, three offices, three customer experience centers, and five service centers across India, ensuring extensive support for its loyal patrons.

