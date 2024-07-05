AET Displays to Reach 500+ SI and Partners in India by FY 2024

AET Displays has announced plans to expand its distribution network across India. Since entering the Indian market on October 26, 2023, AET has established a presence with over 200 partners and distributors nationwide.

Currently, AET’s distribution network covers cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The company plans to expand into both indoor and outdoor product lines, targeting various market segments and increasing brand presence nationwide. The goal is to have over 500 partners and System Integrators by the end of fiscal year 2024.

AET Displays has partnered with Cavitak as its national distributor. Cavitak, established in 1987, has expertise in multiple verticals including retail, automation security and safety, professional AV solutions, global commerce, and specialized technology. This partnership aims to enhance AET's reach and service capabilities across India.

Regarding the decision to expand their distribution network, Mr. Su Piow Ko, Vice President of AET Global, stated, “Our expansion in India is driven by the country’s growing market potential, strategic geographic location, and increasing demand for cutting-edge LED display technology. With our extensive product lineup and strategic presence in India, AET is well-positioned to serve the booming LED Video Wall market and contribute to the digital transformation journey in the country. We are confident that our innovative solutions will drive impactful visual experiences and elevate digital communication standards across various industries in India.”

He further highlighted the strategic partnership with Cavitak: "By partnering with Cavitak, we are harnessing their vast market knowledge and robust distribution network, which will remarkably boost our market penetration and operational capabilities. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in our growth strategy, ensuring that we can meet the diverse needs of our customers across India with efficiency and excellence.”

AET plans to expand its focus to major metropolitan areas including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, and Chennai, as well as emerging tech hubs like Hyderabad and Pune. Tier 2 cities such as Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh are also included in the expansion plans.

To address the challenges of expanding in the Indian market, AET will focus on navigating diverse regulatory landscapes, managing logistical complexities, and understanding cultural nuances. The company aims to provide localized after-sales support, understand regional needs, and foster partnerships for effective market penetration. Additionally, AET will prioritize supply chain optimization for efficient distribution and growth.

The expansion of AET's distribution network in India will be carried out in phases to ensure sustainable growth. Initial groundwork and partnerships are planned for the next year, with progressive scaling over the following 2-3 years.

AET currently offers over 50 products and has more than 2000 installations nationwide. The company operates one assembly unit, three offices, three customer experience centers, and five service centers, all strategically located to provide comprehensive coverage and support for customers across the country.

