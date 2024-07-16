AI and DeepTech Report for the Indian Landscape

Praxis Global Alliance, a management consulting company, has unveiled its latest report, "AI & DeepTech," offering a deep dive into the transformative landscape of AI and Deep Tech in India. This landmark report reveals a significant surge in funding for Indian Deep Tech startups, with FY22 seeing a remarkable tenfold increase over FY18.

Key Highlights from the Report -

Nascent yet Thriving Ecosystem: Early-stage deals constitute about 93% of investments, indicating a rapidly growing sector poised for further expansion as funding momentum picks up.

Valued at US$ 450 - 500 Billion: The AI and Deep Tech sectors demonstrate immense potential, expected to disrupt 86% of companies and revolutionize 83 million jobs globally by 2027.

Tech Startups Boom: Over 26,000 tech startups in India are driven by affordable tech talent and robust collaboration with premier institutions like IITs and IISc, fueling innovation and commercialization.

Logistics Revolution: Collaborative robots (co-bots) enhance sorting capacities by 40%, achieving a rate of 1,000 parcels per hour with 99% accuracy.

E-commerce Environmental Impact: E-commerce is generating up to three times more CO2 emissions compared to traditional retail, with plastic packaging playing a major role.

Generative AI & Automation: Advancements in Generative AI will automate 2,000 activities across 800 functions.

Cybersecurity Challenges: Increasing cyber-attacks are putting approximately 300 billion passwords at risk annually.

Investment Thesis for DeepTech: Several AI and Deep Tech ventures have the potential to cater to a large segment of the market. Globally, the cumulative valuations of Deep Tech startups stand at US$ 450 - 500B. Many groundbreaking Deep Tech solutions are being commercialized, and successful exits continue to increase. The global Deep Tech unicorn exits from 2018 to 2022 have increased by 550%.

Regulatory Support & Government Schemes: The evolving regulatory landscape in India is fostering AI and Deep Tech innovation. Initiatives like the National Deep Tech Start-up Policy (NDTSP) and the Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS) are pivotal in providing funding, resources, and infrastructure, enabling startups to thrive in a supportive environment.

Deep Tech vs. Regular Startups: Deep Tech startups, characterized by extensive R&D phases, differ significantly from regular startups focused on quicker market entry. This prolonged R&D phase unlocks exponential potential, offering transformative solutions with significant industry and societal impact.

Role of Academic Institutions: Academic institutions are crucial in nurturing AI and Deep Tech ventures, providing a fertile ground for innovation through resources, expertise, and collaboration opportunities that transform scientific research into practical, market-ready solutions.

Rapid Growth in AI & Deep Tech: India’s AI and Deep Tech landscape is burgeoning, with significant innovations across biotech, AI/ML, robotics, advanced materials, blockchain, and quantum computing. The vibrant ecosystem mirrors the e-commerce boom of the mid-2010s, signaling a promising future for AI and Deep Tech in India.