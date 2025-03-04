AI-Enabled ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition from Lenovo

Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head, Lenovo India said, "Professionals today need a device that is powerful, secure, and easy to carry. The ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition brings together AI-driven intelligence, ultra-portability, and the reliability ThinkPad users have come to expect. Co-engineered with Intel through a multi-year collaboration, this product goes beyond exceptional engineering – it redefines personalized experiences and unlocks limitless possibilities. Designed to enhance productivity while ensuring security and sustainability, the ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition reflects our commitment to reshaping the future of business computing in India."