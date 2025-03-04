AI-Enabled ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition from Lenovo

Lenovo has unveiled its ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition in India, enabled with AI-powered performance and a contemporary design that enhances usability.
Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head, Lenovo India said, "Professionals today need a device that is powerful, secure, and easy to carry. The ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition brings together AI-driven intelligence, ultra-portability, and the reliability ThinkPad users have come to expect. Co-engineered with Intel through a multi-year collaboration, this product goes beyond exceptional engineering – it redefines personalized experiences and unlocks limitless possibilities. Designed to enhance productivity while ensuring security and sustainability, the ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition reflects our commitment to reshaping the future of business computing in India."
The new ThinkPad, powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor, is optimised for next-gen AI experiences. Its dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) delivers up to 48 TOPS of AI acceleration, enabling seamless multitasking, intelligent workload distribution, and enhanced energy efficiency.
Availability
The ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition is priced at a starting price of Rs 1,38,000/- and will be available on all online and offline outlets.