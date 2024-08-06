AI-First Zoom Docs Debuts, Enhancing Meetings and Team Collaboration

Zoom Video Communications, has launched Zoom Docs, a collaborative document solution aimed at addressing challenges in modern workplaces. Zoom Docs leverages the Zoom AI Companion to convert meeting outcomes into actionable documents, facilitating content creation and enhancing productivity.

Advertisment

“Zoom Docs is our first Zoom Workplace product with generative AI built in from the ground up; it effortlessly transforms information from Zoom Meetings into actionable documents and knowledge bases, so teams can stay focused on meaningful work,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom. “Zoom Docs is included at no additional cost with Zoom Workplace paid licenses, creating even more value for our customers. With AI Companion available every step of the way, Zoom Docs is purpose-built to empower people to ‘work happy’ and give them more time back in their day.”

Zoom Docs aims to improve collaboration and productivity by organizing information and reducing silos within teams. Key applications include:

Meeting Collaboration: Zoom Docs transforms meeting content into documents, centralizes summaries, and enables real-time co-editing during meetings.

Advertisment

Business Documents: The AI Companion aids in creating, revising, summarizing, and translating content for global teams.

Project Planning: Templates for project briefs and tracking streamline planning for various use cases, enhancing visibility and tracking progress.

Information Hub: Users can create knowledge bases, onboarding materials, and goal-tracking documents for centralized information access.

Advertisment

Additional AI Capabilities for Enhanced Workflow

Zoom Docs, with AI Companion, simplifies tasks and consolidates information:

Editable Meeting Summaries: AI-generated summaries can be turned into editable documents, saving time on note-taking.

Content Generation: AI Companion generates content from meeting transcripts and assists with revisions.

Multilingual Support: The AI Companion supports content translation into nine languages, with plans to add more.

Advertisment

Improving Meeting Effectiveness

Zoom Docs enhances collaboration before, during, and after meetings:

Meeting Integration: Users can start and schedule meetings from a Zoom Doc, streamlining workflows.

In-Meeting Collaboration: Documents can be created, shared, and co-edited in real time during meetings.

Permission Sharing: Simplified permission settings reduce the time spent granting access to documents.

Advertisment

Centralized Work Management

Zoom Docs allows users to customize documents and centralize content from various sources:

Content Blocks: Users can add texts, tables, images, charts, and more to documents for efficient information management.

Embedded Content: Integration with third-party tools like Google Drive and YouTube centralizes information.

Organization: Frequently used documents can be starred, and documents can be filtered by the author for quick access.

Advertisment

Optimizing Team Collaboration

Zoom Docs reduces silos and keeps collaborators connected and informed:

Progress Tracking: Tables, checklists, and trackers help monitor activities, due dates, and assigned owners.

Wikis: Team documents can be organized in dedicated wikis for centralized information sharing.

Concurrent Editing: Up to 100 users can edit a document simultaneously, with tagging for collaborative edits and comments.

Permission Management: Users can easily manage permissions for internal and external collaborators.

Advertisment

Read more from Bharti Trehan..

Read about Artificial Intelligence..

Read IT Product News Here..