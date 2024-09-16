AI-Media Partners Speechmatics to provide AI-driven Language Services

AI-Media, a company specializing in audiovisual encoding technology and AI-based transcription and translation solutions, and Speechmatics, known for its speech recognition technology, have announced an expansion of their multi-year partnership. The collaboration aims to bring new AI-powered products to the market.

Advertisment

The partnership integrates Speechmatics’ speech-to-text technology with AI-Media’s iCap-based encoding appliances and secure network. This system is designed to be embedded within existing customer workflows and automation processes.

Through this integration, AI-Media's LEXI 3.0 has become the first AI product to surpass human-in-the-loop solutions in the live video market while reducing costs.

Tony Abrahams, CEO of AI-Media, shared his thoughts on the partnership: "Our data derived from the performance of LEXI 3.0 has shown Speechmatics to be one of our most trusted engines over the last two years, consistently delivering accurate results that continue to improve. This partnership brings our two companies even closer as we co-develop and ideate innovative solutions for the future of captioning and translation.

Advertisment

Together, we will create solutions that are accurate, reliable, and adaptable to the diverse needs of our global clientele.

This collaboration deepens the partnership that has seen AI-Media’s iCap encoding ecosystem emerge as the leading choice of broadcasters and government customers around the world looking to get the best possible performance from these game-changing AI technologies from Speechmatics."

AI-Media and Speechmatics are expanding their partnership to meet the needs of industries such as broadcasting, government, and enterprise. This collaboration combines Speechmatics’ speech recognition engine with AI-Media’s workflow and encoding technologies.

Advertisment

As part of the partnership, Speechmatics’ core technology will be integrated into AI-Media’s LEXI 3.0 product. A key focus is to extend the reach of LEXI 3.0 into the European broadcast market. Speechmatics' multilingual capabilities support AI-Media’s plans for growth in this area.

The expanded partnership positions AI-Media as Speechmatics’ largest live captioning market partner, marking an important step in their ongoing collaboration.

“Speechmatics has become the leading Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) provider within broadcast because of our high accuracy and low latency across multiple languages, both live and offline. AI-Media has successfully integrated our technology into their market-leading broadcast infrastructure to achieve impressive growth in their chosen markets, and this strategic partnership brings closer collaboration to allow for more rapid innovation and agility. As a result, global broadcasters will continue to get the best captioning service on the market and our combined strength in AI-driven captioning can be utilized in a broader array of verticals,” said Katy Wigdahl, CEO of Speechmatics.

Advertisment

AI-Media and Speechmatics are working together to integrate their technologies to set new industry standards. Their collaboration is focused on meeting the changing demands of the global language services market through ongoing development and adaptation.

Read More:

Advertisment

ONDC Launches Saarthi: Tool for Developing Customized Buyer-Side Apps