AI-Powered Intelligence from Epic-AI for Cybersecurity

Radware, a provider of cybersecurity and application delivery solutions, has announced the launch of its proprietary Radware EPIC-AI, which adds multiple layers of AI-powered intelligence and capabilities across its application and network security solutions and services. EPIC-AI infuses state-of-the-art AI and generative AI algorithms across Radware’s security solutions to deliver precise, hands-free, consistent protections across cloud, on-prem and hybrid environments. The AI-based innovations are designed to help organizations not only significantly improve real-time attack detection and mitigation, but also reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR), gain more control over their security, and protect their brands.

“The growing use of automated and AI-enabled cyber-attack tools combined with new, stricter regulatory requirements and a shortage of cybersecurity experts continue to increase exposure and risk for organizations worldwide,” said Roy Zisapel, President and CEO, Radware. “In keeping with Radware’s fight AI-with-AI approach to security, the launch of EPIC-AI gives organizations the modern tools they need to stay ahead of evolving cyberthreats and business challenges. Real-time, precise, hands-free protection consistently applied across any application environment that’s the unmatched power and intelligence behind EPIC-AI. Today, we are introducing a new AI-based approach to security that we plan to build upon going forward.”

Powered by EPIC-AI, Radware’s security solutions provide a multi-layered integrated platform that offers:

Integration across multiple enforcement points , including Radware’s own products and cloud services as well as third-party services, to uniformly apply security policies, signatures, and rules regardless of where an application resides. This unmatched approach provides organizations the consistent protection they are seeking across onprem and public cloud environments.

Real-time cloud protection engines with AI-powered Web DDoS, DNS, bot, and API protection that set Radware apart from the competition. To arm customers in their fight against AI-based attacks, each engine is AI-powered with machine-learning algorithms designed to automatically identify and surgically block malicious activity.

Cross-platform AI reasoning that uniquely correlates threat intelligence and data driven feeds across the real-time protection engines to help preemptively block malicious sources. To help combat all-in-one attack tools and a wide range of cyberthreats, the platform can use AI-driven algorithms to identify a malicious event in one engine and block it in another or across different applications.

AI-Driven SOC capabilities that enable 24x7, AI-empowered managed services and automated security management and operations. These services can be used by organizations to quickly identify the root causes of an incident and automatically solve it, reducing mean time to resolution from days and hours to minutes.

Industry analysts such as Aite-Novarica Group, Forrester Research, Gartner, GigaOm, KuppingerCole and Quadrant Knowledge Solutions continue to recognise Radware as a market leader in cybersecurity.

