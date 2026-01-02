AI-powered intelligent substations reshape Thailand’s grid

AI-powered intelligent substations took centre stage at a recent industry event in Bangkok, where a next-generation substation solution was jointly unveiled by Huawei and Thailand’s Provincial Electricity Authority. The initiative reflects a broader shift in the country’s power sector towards digitalisation, automation, and data-driven operations.

As Thailand’s power network adapts to green energy integration and more interactive consumption patterns, substations are increasingly seen as critical nodes that determine grid reliability and responsiveness. The newly introduced solution is designed to address these pressures through artificial intelligence, optical sensing, and full digital connectivity.

Why substations are under pressure

Traditional substations continue to face structural and operational challenges. Limited security coverage, dependence on manual inspections, and ageing cabling infrastructure often lead to higher risks, delayed responses, and operational inefficiencies. These constraints also make it difficult to support advanced services or real-time decision-making across the grid.

The AI-powered intelligent substations solution targets these gaps by introducing automation and predictive capabilities at the substation level, with the aim of improving safety, operational efficiency, and long-term reliability.

From manual checks to predictive operations

According to William Zhang, President of Enterprise Business at Huawei Thailand, the transformation of substations is essential to support the next phase of power system development. He noted that digitalisation and intelligence are becoming core requirements as energy systems grow more complex.

The solution integrates optical-visual linkage with AI-based predictive maintenance, enabling substations to move away from reactive maintenance models. Intelligent inspections and automated operations and maintenance allow issues to be identified earlier, reducing the likelihood of failures and unplanned outages.

PEA’s push for automation

For the Provincial Electricity Authority, intelligent substations are already a work in progress. Pantong Thinsatit, Assistant Governor for Grid Network Operations at PEA, said the organisation has deployed intelligent unattended systems across 467 substations as part of its digital transformation programme.

PEA plans to deepen automation by eliminating data silos and integrating technologies such as smart poles, license plate recognition, battery monitoring systems, and emergency response mechanisms. These additions are expected to improve situational awareness and enable faster, more precise operational responses, positioning substations as central components of a wider energy ecosystem.

Three capabilities shaping AI-powered intelligent substations

The solution is built around three core functional areas.

Perimeter protection

Using fibre optic sensing combined with AI algorithms, the system enables continuous, all-weather monitoring. Intrusion detection is automated and linked directly to video surveillance, allowing remote verification and proactive security management.

Intelligent inspection

AI inspection models support automated meter readings and early warnings for issues such as transformer oil leakage. Cloud-edge collaboration enables real-time monitoring and minute-level fault response, reducing dependence on physical site visits.

Full connectivity

Passive optical networks within substations create a comprehensive sensing and communication layer. This approach reduces deployment time and costs while delivering high-speed, stable connectivity needed for intelligent operations and maintenance.

A replicable model for the power sector

The collaboration highlights how AI-powered intelligent substations can serve as a practical model for broader power sector transformation. By combining digital infrastructure with ecosystem partnerships, the approach aims to support safer operations, improved efficiency, and scalable innovation across Thailand’s power grid.

Huawei indicated that it will continue working with Thai power companies and partners to advance intelligent and digital transformation initiatives across the sector.