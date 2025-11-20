AI risks and rules to dominate global cyber meet

The International Conference on Cyberlaw, Cybercrime and Cybersecurity (ICCC 2025) will return to New Delhi from 19 to 21 November 2025. The annual event positions itself as a forum focused on the legal and security implications of the digital world, and this year the spotlight shifts firmly to AI. The organisers say the discussions will examine how rapidly advancing technologies are altering the fundamentals of governance and security.

Advertisment

Since 2014, the conference has centred on developments around cyberlaw, cybercrime and cybersecurity. Its 2025 edition will work around the theme Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem: Opportunities and Challenges.

A deep dive into the AI ecosystem

The agenda brings together judges, policymakers, law enforcement officials, cybersecurity specialists and academic voices. The aim is to explore how institutions should prepare for AI adoption, while also acknowledging the uncertainties that come with it. The organisers highlight that the discussions will focus on emerging risks as well as the need for strategies that support responsible and secure implementation.

The event is curated by Dr. Pavan Duggal. The organisers note that the intention is to frame a wider direction for digital governance that balances innovation with accountability, security and ethics. ICCC 2025 is being presented as a platform where global participants can work towards an AI governance model that is resilient and ethically grounded.

Advertisment

Issues set to dominate the sessions

Speakers are expected to examine a range of questions linked to the fast-evolving AI landscape. The key areas listed include:

Regulation of generative AI and autonomous systems: Work on legal structures for products and services driven by intelligent algorithms.

Liability for AI-driven decisions: Understanding responsibility when machine-led choices cause impact.

IP concerns around AI-created content: Looking at ownership and rights in an environment where output may be machine-generated.

Deepfakes, synthetic media and cyber-enabled threats: Addressing the role of AI in misinformation and malicious digital activity.

Ethical AI, transparency and human oversight: Reinforcing the need for clarity, accountability and human control in AI systems.

These topics reflect the central tension of the moment: AI systems are gaining speed, but the global rulebook is still taking shape.

Advertisment

A global forum for coordinated action

ICCC 2025 is organised by Cyberlaws.Net and Pavan Duggal Associates. The organisers describe it as the only annual gathering dedicated exclusively to intersections of cyberlaw, cybercrime and cybersecurity. The broader purpose is to create space for cooperation across governments, institutions and specialist communities.

The event aims to provide a platform where participants can assess the direction of AI-driven change and propose steps that support a safer digital environment. The organisers state that ICCC 2025 will bring together leading practitioners from around the world to examine future challenges and shape standards for a secure and accountable digital space.

The event signals that AI governance—long seen as a technical discussion—is increasingly becoming a central policy priority.