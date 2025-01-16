AI Safety Startup Inspeq AI Opens First Office in Bangalore

AI Safety startup Inspeq AI announced its entry in India, with the opening of its first office in Bangalore. Located in Koramangala, the new Inspeq AI office has an initial capacity for 70 employees.

Inspeq AI also said it plans to recruit 50 employees across engineering (software and service), operations and client-facing roles. This is the company’s third office globally, adding to its existing locations in Dublin, Ireland and London, United Kingdom.

“India represents a major market for Inspeq AI’s growth as we work toward transforming businesses through responsible AI integrations,” says Apoorva Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, Inspeq AI. “Bangalore, with its thriving technology ecosystem and innovative spirit, is the ideal location for our first office in India. We’re excited to partner with Indian enterprises to drive impactful change through safe use of AI.”

The company’s platform promises to make Gen AI app development up to 4X faster and cut down development costs by up to 70%. It also makes Gen AI apps up to 90% more reliable, helping protect enterprises from loss of trust and reputational damage, as well as harsh regulatory penalties that can go as high as €35 million as per the EU AI Act.

The first Inspeq AI office in India was inaugurated by Adarsh Shastri, former head of Apple India, and a former MLA in Delhi. He is also the grandson of India’s second Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shastri emphasised the importance of ethical AI practices in shaping the future. “AI is undoubtedly the future, but for it to truly benefit society, it must be developed responsibly. Companies like Inspeq AI are not just innovating but also championing AI safety and ethics, which will play a pivotal role in helping Indian businesses grow sustainably and earn global trust,” Shastri said.

