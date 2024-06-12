AI4India Partners Paralaxiom Technologies to develop Vision AI

AI4India.org, an initiative of DeepTech for Bharat Foundation, in partnership with Paralaxiom Technologies, is developing a Public AI model aimed at enhancing public safety in India through visual awareness.

AI4India.org seeks to position India as a key player in this technology. India, being the world's fastest-growing economy and second most populous country, has a significant role in the AI revolution. AI4India.org's membership includes senior technocrats, researchers, policy experts, and startup founders. The initiative focuses on democratizing access to artificial intelligence, empowering underserved communities, and addressing inequities in the evolving AI ecosystem.

To advance its mission, AI4India.org and Paralaxiom Technologies are developing a Vision AI model to address public safety challenges. This model will enhance public safety by providing real-time monitoring and alerts from CCTV camera feeds, reducing the need for extensive human intervention and ensuring quicker response times to incidents.

“AI has the potential to transform industries ranging from healthcare to agriculture,” stated Shashi Shekhar Vempati, Co-Founder, of DeepTech for Bharat Foundation (the non-profit behind AI4India.org). “However, in India, we face unique challenges such as the lack of accessible, large-scale public datasets that accurately reflect our socio-economic and cultural diversity. AI4India.org aims to promote policies that encourage data sharing while safeguarding privacy and data security.”

Alok Agarwal, Co-Founder, DeepTech for Bharat Foundation (ai4india.org), emphasized the forum's commitment to addressing India's unique AI adoption challenges. "Artificial intelligence is going to revolutionize how industries operate, and we at AI4India.org aim to act as a catalyst for positive change. Our goal is to create more democratized and equitable models tailored to the Indian context, leading India into a future where AI enriches lives and shapes a more prosperous society."

AI4India's Vision AI model, developed with Paralaxiom Technologies, aims to enhance public safety in India. This model will analyze real-time camera feeds and alert authorities to abnormal activities. It is trained on Indian public conditions, including diverse demographics, attire, vehicles, and landscapes, to provide accurate and timely alerts.

"The model, trained on vast amounts of public video feeds sourced from law enforcement and municipal bodies, will be accessible to developers for building various safety and vision-based applications," said Kshitij Sharma, CEO of Paralaxiom Technologies. We invite data owners with access to public video footage to partner with us in this mission to make India safer."

