AiDash Unveils Full Stack Platform to Tackle Climate Threats

AiDash, an enterprise SaaS company focused on helping critical infrastructure industries build climate resilience, has introduced a comprehensive system designed to address the most pressing challenges faced by utility companies in light of increasing climate threats such as storms and wildfires. The newly launched Full Stack Platform for Grid Inspection and Monitoring equips utilities with data and insights for proactive and preventive maintenance, ensuring grid reliability, protecting communities, and reducing operational costs.

Platform Debuted at the Evolve 2024 Conference

AiDash CEO Abhishek Singh presented this innovative solution, the first of its kind, during the company’s Evolve 2024 conference in New Orleans. The platform leverages satellite technology and artificial intelligence to provide utilities with a robust tool for monitoring and maintaining grid infrastructure in the face of evolving climate risks.

“In an era of super storms and wildfires, keeping the power on is more challenging than ever. Climate change, growing power demands, and the need to expand grid capacity highlight the urgent work ahead to ensure safe, reliable, and affordable power,” said Abhishek Singh, CEO of AiDash. “With our Full Stack Platform for Grid Inspection and Monitoring, we’ve combined all of our capabilities and integrated new data sources, giving utilities the most accurate information to enable swift, decisive action.”

AiDash has launched its Full Stack Platform for Grid Inspection and Monitoring at a time when the U.S. utility landscape consists of over 7 million miles of power lines, around 250 million poles, and billions of devices and trees. The scale of inspecting, monitoring, and maintaining this infrastructure exceeds human capacity, making technology adoption essential for utilities to reduce outages, cut costs, and enhance grid reliability.

“If every asset is inspected with the right remote sensing technology, at the right frequency, and problem areas are addressed quickly, utility-caused fires and outages can be drastically reduced, if not eliminated,” said Singh. “Our solution empowers utilities to be more proactive, adaptive, and resilient, leading to safer communities, better working conditions, and improved bottom lines.”

By leveraging satellite technology, utilities can scan their entire network to detect vegetation risks, locate assets like poles and conductors, and evaluate road accessibility and terrain. The platform offers flexibility for inspections, allowing utilities to choose between ground-based LiDAR, aerial scans, or drone scans depending on the terrain and criticality of the assets.

This integrated approach provides utilities with large-scale visual inspections of both assets and surrounding vegetation. The system uses advanced AI to identify and prioritize issues, helping utilities take proactive measures to address grid vulnerabilities and reduce maintenance costs. Additionally, the platform enhances grid intelligence, preparing utilities for the energy transition.

Key Features of the AiDash Full Stack Platform for Grid Inspection and Monitoring:

- Comprehensive asset and vegetation inspections with satellite and ground-based data

- Climate risk and sustainability modeling.

- Predictive maintenance for routine and urgent O&M tasks

- Scenario analysis and digital planning based on business constraints

- Task execution and progress tracking via AiDash Field Application

- Work audit and tracking for ongoing maintenance