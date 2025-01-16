AiVANTA and UnScript Partner to offer AI-Driven Solutions

AiVANTA, a provider of AI-powered enterprise video solutions and UnScript, an enterprise AI video platform specialising in end-to-end video content automation and avatar technology, have announced a strategic partnership to redefine enterprise video content creation. UnScript's revolutionary technology enables businesses to create professional-grade social media videos, video advertisements and marketing content without traditional video shoots, dramatically reducing time and costs while maintaining high production quality.

With deep roots in India, both companies are driving the Make in India initiative forward, offering locally developed, high-quality solutions that are cost-effective and tailored for businesses operating in India and across the globe. This partnership brings world-class innovation while ensuring scalable, multilingual, and affordable video content solutions that address the unique needs of diverse industries. This collaboration combines UnScript's comprehensive enterprise video platform, which includes advanced AI-powered content creation, automated video generation, and sophisticated avatar technology, with AiVANTA's expertise in delivering tailored, scalable video solutions. UnScript's ability to transform simple text inputs into engaging social media content, compelling video ads, and marketing materials - all without traditional filming requirements - represents a paradigm shift in video production.

The partnership will unlock a wider range of use cases for enterprises, helping them expand their video communication capabilities, from employee training to customer engagement and marketing. AiVANTA's experience in creating enterprise AI video solutions will complement UnScript's full-stack video automation platform to deliver more cost-effective, scalable, and multilingual solutions.

As businesses accelerate their digital transformation, the need for innovative video content solutions is surging. This market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of over 20% through 2030, driven by increasing adoption in sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, and education. AI-powered video solutions are revolutionising areas like employee training, customer engagement, marketing campaigns and internal communications.

Commenting on the partnership, Karan Ahuja, Co-founder and CEO, AiVANTA said, “This partnership represents a game-changer for enterprise video content creation, bringing together UnScript's groundbreaking AI technology with AiVANTA's proven expertise in delivering tailored, scalable solutions. Our vision extends beyond solving today's communication challenges, as we aim to lead the next wave of innovation in enterprise video. Together, we are empowering organisations to create hyper-personalised, immersive content that drives deeper connections and global impact. This collaboration is a pivotal step in AiVANTA’s journey to becoming the world’s most trusted partner for AI-powered video solutions."

“At UnScript, we've built a comprehensive enterprise video automation platform that transforms how organisations create, manage and scale their video content through AI. Our technology eliminates the need for traditional video shoots, enabling businesses to produce professional-grade social media videos, marketing advertisements, and promotional content directly from text inputs. This revolutionary approach not only saves time and resources but also allows for unprecedented scalability in video production. Partnering with AiVANTA allows us to combine our end-to-end video solution capabilities with their enterprise expertise, enabling businesses to access a complete suite of AI-powered video tools and services. Our platform's ability to handle everything from content generation to distribution, coupled with AiVANTA's deep understanding of enterprise needs, creates a powerful solution for businesses looking to revolutionize their video communication strategy. Together, we're not just providing tools; we're offering a complete transformation in how enterprises approach video content creation and management in an increasingly digital-first world,” said Ritwika Chowdhury, Founder & CEO, UnScript.

