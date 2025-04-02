Akamai Introduces Cloud VPUs for Media Transcoding

Akamai has launched Cloud Accelerated Compute Instances, a new category of computing designed for specialised workloads. These instances leverage NETINT Video Processing Units (VPUs), proprietary hardware optimised for media transcoding.

Optimized Video Processing with NETINT VPUs

The Quadra T1U VPUs power Akamai’s new compute instances, enabling high-efficiency video encoding with support for 8Kp60 resolutions across formats such as AV1, HEVC, and H.264 with 8/10-bit HDR support. The hardware encoder can process 32 simultaneous 1080p30 streams, scaling based on resolution requirements. The solution is designed to reduce video streaming costs and energy consumption, making it suitable for businesses requiring high-density media encoding.

The demand for live and on-demand video streaming, user-generated content, and video-driven social media has increased the need for optimised hardware and cloud solutions. Transcoding-optimised cloud resources remain limited, with NETINT’s VPUs previously available only through on-premises or colocation deployments. Akamai’s new Accelerated Compute Instances offer media companies scalable video processing solutions, optimising the need for significant upfront infrastructure investments.

“By bringing traditionally hardware-confined power to the cloud, we’re removing barriers that have held businesses back. Companies can now cut costs, scale seamlessly, and deliver better streaming experiences—solving a major industry challenge that’s been overlooked for too long,” said Jon Alexander, vice president, product management, Akamai. "Being the first cloud provider to offer VPUs gives Akamai a new competitive edge to expand our long-existing relationships with our media partners.”

NETINT VPUs Enhance Compute Efficiency for Video Processing

NETINT Video Processing Units (VPUs) enable businesses to optimise CPU utilisation by offloading compute-intensive video processing tasks. Compared to CPU-only solutions, VPU architecture delivers up to 20 times higher throughput and utilisation overall system efficiency.

By shifting video encoding workloads to the VPU, CPUs can be allocated to other tasks such as dynamic packaging, de-interlacing, real-time speech-to-text captioning, and software decoding for unsupported formats. The architecture also supports popular media applications, including FFmpeg and GStreamer, ensuring seamless integration with existing video workflows.

“VPUs are the ultimate cheat code for video streaming profitability,” said Randal Horne, Chief Revenue Officer, NETINT. “The expenses to deliver massive volumes of video content using traditional software encoders are crippling. NETINT is proud to be the VPU engine inside Akamai’s Accelerated Compute Instances, bringing up to twenty times the throughput at a tenth of the cost compared to traditional industry platforms. With Akamai Cloud, NETINT helps media companies reduce equipment investment and cut OPEX to meet their growth and profitability targets.”

Akamai is positioning itself as a cloud provider for media, targeting segments overlooked by hyperscalers. Its media services, used by the video streaming platforms, include contribution, transport, transcoding, packaging, digital rights management (DRM), ad insertion, and content security.

With cloud-based VPUs, transcoding-optimized NVIDIA GPUs, and low egress costs, Akamai’s platform offers media companies control over workflows and access to a broad third-party partner network. Businesses can integrate multiple software and partner solutions for content transport, processing, security, and monetization. Akamai’s distributed cloud infrastructure minimizes egress fees while providing scalable performance.

Akamai will showcase its cloud-based media, computing, and security solutions at the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas from April 6-9. Attendees can visit the Akamai Lounge at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, Room W234LMR, to explore its latest advancements.



