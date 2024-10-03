Akamai Introduces Native Connector to API Security and Connected Cloud

Akamai Technologies, a cloud company focused on online security and performance, has announced the launch of a native connector between Akamai API Security and Akamai Connected Cloud. This new integration enables customers to streamline the process of discovering and protecting their APIs by allowing traffic from Akamai Connected Cloud to be sent directly to API Security for analysis. This functionality also enhances the ability to quickly detect and block potential attacks on APIs, improving overall security for cloud-based applications.

Advertisment

“In today's fast-paced digital environment, APIs are critical for driving business innovation and growth. However, APIs can also be a significant risk if not properly secured,” said Rupesh Chokshi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Application Security, at Akamai. “Our new native connector provides customers with an easy and effective way to gain visibility into their API traffic and protect against attacks, without impacting performance or incurring additional costs.”

Akamai Highlights Importance of API Security in Digital Transformation

As applications become more widespread, the role of APIs in connecting them is often overlooked. Organizations must ensure they are prepared to manage digital transformation while maintaining security in a landscape where APIs are increasingly critical.

Advertisment

Akamai’s newly launched native connector simplifies API discovery and protection for businesses. Key benefits include:

- Faster return on investment through rapid, zero-touch deployment.

- Reduced total cost of ownership with no implementation or maintenance overhead.

- Rapid attack response with direct blocking capabilities at the Akamai edge.

One of the strengths of Akamai API Security is its vendor-neutral approach, supporting integration with over 40 traffic sources. This includes cloud environments, API gateways, web application firewalls, and more. Businesses can continue using their existing technologies while benefiting from advanced API security. The ability to integrate with diverse traffic sources ensures a comprehensive solution to integrate with diverse traffic sources ensures a comprehensive solution to protect APIs from evolving cyber threats.