Akamai Technologies, Inc. has unveiled notable enhancements to the Akamai App & API Protector product, aimed at bolstering defenses against advanced application-layer distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The upgraded Layer 7 DDoS protections feature enhanced precision in detecting and mitigating short bursts of DDoS attacks.

Moreover, they incorporate client reputation scores to enhance rate-limiting mechanisms. Additionally, a new feature known as URL Protection has been introduced to guarantee the accessibility of crucial URLs, APIs, and microservices. This functionality intelligently prioritizes legitimate traffic, particularly during highly distributed attack scenarios.

Akamai's initiatives underscore its commitment to fortifying online experiences and safeguarding digital infrastructures against evolving threats. These advancements represent a proactive approach to addressing the escalating challenges posed by malicious actors in the digital landscape.

App & API Protector now includes Browser Impersonation Detection, leveraging machine learning to delve into browser behaviors with heightened precision, reducing false positives, and facilitating more efficient identification of malicious bots.

Additional capabilities now available to App & API Protector users include:

Simple Start Onboard — Facilitates and accelerates self-service onboarding and the setup of new applications with just a few clicks.

CVE Protection Catalog — Offers insights for prioritizing security efforts in accordance with Akamai's protections. It enables customers to search the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) database to identify Akamai's active protective measures against vulnerabilities. Additionally, it assesses threat levels and provides access to CVE details.

Client-Side Protection & Compliance — Akamai's Client-Side Protection & Compliance aids customers in complying with PCI DSS v4 regulations and meeting various industry and global compliance standards.

Advanced SOCC Services — Now accessible to customers seeking tailored support and prioritized escalation paths via our Security Operations Command Center (SOCC), these services enable users to proactively address the most advanced cyber threats.

Web Security Analytics Updates — Streamlines operations and enhances analytics capabilities, featuring customizable dashboards, configuration change indicators, webhook alerts, and shortened deep links for simplified sharing.

"The evolution of Akamai App & API Protector highlights our focus on innovation and a customer-centric approach,” said Rupesh Chokshi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Application Security at Akamai. “These machine learning enhancements and shared telemetry across Akamai are designed to strengthen and simplify web application and API defense. They provide the strategic edge necessary for businesses to thrive in today's digital economy."

“We love working with Akamai. They consistently deliver great reliability and performance through their solutions, which are also fully compliant with the latest security regulations,” said Jerome Etienne, Group Chief Information Security Officer at Groupe Rocher. “The team is pretty much an extension of our own, acting in a highly professional manner and always available if we need any help. They have enabled us to delight our customers with safe and efficient shopping experiences.”

The recently unveiled features demonstrate Akamai's commitment to enhancing its clients' security posture. App & API Protector equips customers with proactive, intelligent defense solutions capable of addressing both present and future threats.