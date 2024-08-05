Alphadroid Launches HeyAlpha, a Conversational AI, at IIH Expo 2024

Alphadroid has launched its latest product, HeyAlpha, powered by conversational AI, at the India International Hospitality Expo (IIHExpo) 2024 in Greater Noida. HeyAlpha aims to address common challenges in the hospitality industry, such as the need for prompt service, guest engagement, and multilingual support.

HeyAlpha acts as a personal assistant available 24/7 on guests' devices, handling tasks like check-ins, check-outs, booking services, and providing local sightseeing information. This tool offers a smooth and personalized experience by allowing guests to control their preferred services. Its multilingual capabilities provide instant, accurate responses in multiple languages, ensuring all guests receive timely and relevant information.

HeyAlpha also supports instant service requests through voice commands or mobile devices, offering an efficient and personalized experience. The fully contactless stay feature enhances safety and convenience. Additionally, HeyAlpha can integrate with existing hotel infrastructure, such as kiosks or smartphones, providing a consistent user experience across various platforms.

By using HeyAlpha, hotels can reallocate staff to engage in meaningful customer interactions instead of repetitive tasks, better meeting the demands of tech-savvy travelers and improving their competitive position.

Sanjeev Kumar, CEO & Founder of Alphadroid, stated, “We are excited to introduce HeyAlpha at IIHExpo 2024. We aim to revolutionize hospitality with innovative technology that improves operational efficiency and enhances guest experiences. HeyAlpha is a testament to our commitment to advancing automation in the hospitality industry.”

