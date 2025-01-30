Altimetrik Achieves AWS Advanced Tier Partner Status

Altimetrik, a data and digital engineering solutions company, has been recognized as an AWS Advanced Tier Partner. This designation underscores the company’s technical expertise, customer-focused approach, and proven ability to deliver transformative cloud solutions.

Enhanced Cloud Capabilities for Customers

As an AWS Advanced Tier Partner, Altimetrik can offer advanced AWS solutions designed to drive innovation and optimize cloud operations. Customers will gain access to financial benefits, including AWS credits, proof-of-concept funding for solution validation, go-to-market funding for AWS campaigns, training subsidies, and cost-efficient cloud adoption and innovation.

"Achieving AWS Advanced Tier Partner status is a testament to our engineering excellence and our ability to architect enterprise-grade cloud solutions," said Suresh Perikala, Senior Engineering Lead for the DevOps and Cloud Engineering Practice at Altimetrik. "This milestone strengthens our capacity to help enterprises accelerate digital initiatives, optimize cloud operations, and drive innovation at scale. By combining our deep AWS expertise with our digital-first approach, we're uniquely positioned to guide organizations through complex cloud transformations and deliver measurable business outcomes."

Altimetrik’s AWS Advanced Tier Partner Status Offers Exclusive Customer Benefits

Access to AWS Programs and Resources to Drive Cloud Innovation

Altimetrik’s recognition as an AWS Advanced Tier Partner provides customers with access to exclusive AWS programs and benefits, including:

AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP): Customers can leverage financial credits, best practices, and tailored support to streamline cloud migrations and reduce risks.

- Eligibility for the AWS Competency Program: Altimetrik’s expertise in sectors such as healthcare, financial services, and machine learning positions the company for future recognition and increased visibility.

- AWS Resources: Customers gain priority technical support, advanced tools, and closer collaboration with AWS teams to accelerate innovation.

- Co-Sell and Marketing Opportunities: Joint sales initiatives and co-marketing efforts will help expand market reach and support client adoption of AWS services.

