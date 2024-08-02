Altimetrik CSR and SODEWS Upgrade Rural School Facilities

Altimetrik, in collaboration with the Society for the Development of Economically Weaker Section (SODEWS) NGO, has adopted three government schools in Tirupatur district, Tamil Nadu, to enhance educational facilities. Together, they have constructed new toilets and renovated the computer lab at the Government Higher Secondary School in Madavalam.

Additionally, a separate classroom for the computer lab and the library was built at Panchayet Union Middle School in Chinna Goundanur.

Senior leaders from Altimetrik, along with officials from the Education Department, will inaugurate these facilities on August 2. Altimetrik volunteers also contributed by painting the newly constructed sites.

Since 2022, under this joint initiative, two schools – Panchayet Union Middle School, Chinna Goundanur, and Panchayet Union Primary School, Mullai – were adopted with the approval of the Education Department. In 2024, the Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School in Madavalam was added to the program. The schools had low enrolment rates and lacked basic amenities, affecting regular attendance. The initiative prioritized safety and hygiene, providing essential support to improve conditions.

Key Enhancements:

Infrastructure Upgrades: Construction of separate toilet blocks for boys and girls, renovation of roofs, and improvements to ensure a safe, hygienic learning environment.

Staffing: Appointment of six additional teaching staff and two cleaning staff to provide comprehensive educational and maintenance support.

Digital Empowerment: Computer labs will be established in all three schools, including a dedicated computer classroom at Chinna Goundanur. Summer computer coaching is extended to all local children.

Literacy Promotion: Creation of libraries in two schools to encourage reading among students.

Safety and Engagement: Construction of a podium for school events and repair of damaged compound walls.

Significant Impact:

15% increase in enrolment rates.

Zero dropout rates achieved.

A shift in enrolment trends from private to government schools due to improved facilities.

Enhanced student regularity and engagement.

Equitable access to computer education for rural children.

Altimetrik's CSR wing, ImpACT, promotes social change with community consciousness and sustainability. With partnerships across 35 organizations, Altimetrik has positively impacted 15,000 children, 16,500 women, and 15,000 families, contributing over 7,000 volunteer hours to societal well-being.

