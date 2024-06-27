Amagi Opens New Office in Poland

Amagi, a global provider of cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and Connected TV (CTV), has inaugurated a new office in Łódź, Poland. This initiative is aimed at engaging with the young technology talent in Poland.

Poland is known for its strong educational system that produces graduates in engineering, computer science, and other technology-related fields. The country offers a supportive environment for tech innovation, making it an attractive location for companies looking to tap into global tech talent.

"The inauguration of this innovation center in Central Europe marks a key milestone in Amagi’s journey," says Baskar Subramanian, Co-Founder and CEO of Amagi. “This center will provide a platform for Polish technology professionals to serve our global customers, underscoring Amagi’s strategic vision of being a frontrunner in the cloud-based live broadcast technology domain.”

"The entry of Amagi into our market is a significant event for our technology sector," says Adam Pustelnik, First Deputy Mayor of the City of Łódź. This industry is growing rapidly and constantly needs new solutions, specialists, and a specific talent pool. We are delighted to collaborate with such an innovative company and support the development of our City together. I believe that Amagi, as a strong global brand, will help strengthen Łódź's position in the global media technology market."

In 2023, Amagi expanded its presence by acquiring Tellyo, a Polish company specializing in broadcast technology solutions. This acquisition marked Amagi's entry into the Polish market and contributed to the company's growth.

Polish development teams now lead several of Amagi's products, including Tellyo STUDIO, a platform for live content production and delivery, and Tellyo PRO, a suite of tools for live broadcast environments such as elections and major sporting events like the Olympics.

"At Amagi, we're driven by four core values that empower everyone in our ecosystem, from employees to customers, to thrive and reach their full potential truly," says Prasad Menon, Chief People Officer at Amagi. "Our Polish team perfectly embodies this philosophy. Their exceptional talent, dedication, and deep understanding of technology fuel the development of our industry-leading solutions. Their ability to deliver cutting-edge products like Tellyo Studio and Tellyo Pro ensures Amagi continues to meet the ever-changing needs of the global media landscape."

Amagi has expanded its customer base in Europe, providing services to media and entertainment companies such as DAZN and Grupa Polsat-Interia. Amagi delivers linear channels in over 40 countries, with a notable presence in the American market. Its global clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, and Cineverse.

