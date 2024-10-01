Amazon Showcases Growth of MSMEs on its Platform Using Emerging Techs

Amazon showcased the growth of MSMEs across different industrial sectors o its platform. The use of AI-enabled search tools is highlighted as a critical feature of this growth story. The companyhas launched its discounted rtes scheme under what is called the Amazon Great Festival for the festive season this year.

“The first 48 hours of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 have been historic and the best ever for Amazon.in! We are thrilled to witness the biggest ever opening with a record 11 crore customer visits, and highest number of Prime members shopping during PEA. We also witnessed an overwhelming participation of sellers across India, including, small and medium businesses, and thousands of sellers became lakhpatis during the first 48 hrs of AGIF ‘24. We are excited with this encouraging start to our month-long Amazon Great Indian Festival and a big thank you to our sellers, brand partners, delivery associates, and teams who brought the festive cheer early for our customers across India," said Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President, Categories, Amazon India.

B2B Customers

Festive season is not only an occasion for consumers to shop, but also for businesses to celebrate with employees and partners. Within the first 24 hours of the ‘24Amazon Great Indian Festival going live, new customer sign-ups on Amazon Business surged 4.5X above BAU according to a statement released by the company. There was an 11X increase in Paid Prime adoptions as businesses signed up to take advantage of early deals and free, fast shipping. Businesses also appreciated the quantity discounts offered by sellers and bulk orders grew 12X higher than usual, the statement further said.

Amazon India also recently announced the launch of three new fulfillment centres (FCs) in Delhi NCR, Guwahati, and Patna to bolster its pan-India logistics network ahead of the festive season. Amazon also declared that it has created more than 100,000 seasonal job opportunities ahead of the festive season across its operations network in the country. The new seasonal positions will help elevate its delivery experience and boost the company’s fulfilment and delivery capabilities to meet the surge in customer demand this festive season.

