_ AMD Expands EPYC Embedded Processor Lineup with 4th Generation EPYC

AMD has announced the launch of its fourth-generation EPYC Embedded 8004 Series processors, expanding its EPYC Embedded processor lineup. These processors are designed to meet the needs of compute-intensive embedded systems, offering high performance for demanding workloads while optimizing power efficiency. The compact design of the processors addresses space- and power-constrained applications.

Advertisment

Target Applications and Features

The EPYC Embedded 8004 Series is engineered for a range of embedded environments, including networking systems, routers, security appliances, enterprise and cloud warm/cold storage, and industrial edge applications. It integrates features that enhance system performance and reliability, making it suitable for dynamic workloads.

Leveraging AMD Zen 4c Cores

Advertisment

The EPYC Embedded 8004 Series is the first in AMD's embedded portfolio to incorporate "Zen 4c" cores, delivering new levels of core density and performance-per-watt. This innovation allows hardware providers to design platforms that are both energy-efficient and high-performing, with a 30% improvement in performance-per-watt compared to the previous Zen 3 generation.

Available in 1P configurations, the EPYC Embedded 8004 processors offer between 12 and 64 cores (24 to 128 threads) and support up to 1.152TB of DDR5 memory. The Thermal Design Power (TDP) ranges from 70W to 225W, making these processors adaptable to various applications. The processors also feature high-speed I/O connectivity with 96 PCIe Gen 5 lanes and six channels of DDR5-4800 memory, allowing for scalable system configurations.

The processors use the SP6 socket, which is 19% smaller than the previous EPYC Embedded 9004 Series, providing a compact form factor that consumes less space and enhances energy efficiency. Additionally, the processors are backed by a seven-year lifecycle support, ensuring platform longevity.

Advertisment

Key Features of EPYC Embedded 8004 Series Processors

They offer several integrated features designed to enhance data transfer, system reliability, and data retention, including:

Direct Memory Access (DMA): Improves system efficiency by offloading data transfers from the CPU.

Non-Transparent Bridging (NTB): Enables active-active CPU configurations, ensuring continued operation in case of failure.

DRAM Flush to NVMe: Preserves critical data by flushing it to nonvolatile memory during power loss.

Dual SPI Support: Provides enhanced security with two SPI ROMs for BIOS and bootloader support.

Device Identity Attestation: Ensures processor authenticity through cryptographic authentication.

Advertisment

Support for Embedded Systems

The processors also support the Yocto Project Framework, enabling customers to build lightweight, optimized Linux operating systems for embedded applications.

The AMD EPYC Embedded 8004 Series processors provide a versatile solution for handling data-intensive workloads, supporting a range of industrial and commercial applications with enhanced performance and efficiency.

