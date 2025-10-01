Analog Devices India names Vivek Tyagi as MD and country manager

Bengaluru is once again at the centre of a leadership shift. Analog Devices has appointed Vivek Tyagi as its new MD and Country Manager for India, a move that signals the company’s intent to deepen its play in the fast-evolving semiconductor and electronics ecosystem.

A leader with three decades of industry experience

Vivek steps into the role with more than 30 years in technology sales and leadership behind him. His journey has crisscrossed some of the biggest names in the industry, Western Digital/SanDisk, Motorola Solutions, Freescale Semiconductor, and Philips (now NXP). At SanDisk, he spearheaded OEM and enterprise sales in India, building the business from scratch and pushing revenues into the high double-digit million US dollar range in just six years.

That is not the story of a manager simply inheriting a portfolio. It is the story of a builder who thrives on creating scale.

In more recent years, Vivek has worn multiple hats from Senior Director of Enterprise Sales at Western Digital to GM and Business Unit Head at Rashi Peripherals Karnataka. Alongside, he kept one foot in the startup space, offering consultancy and advisory support.

Strengthening Analog Devices’ India focus

At Analog Devices, Vivek’s mandate is clear: expand sales and applications support across India, particularly in high-growth verticals. Automotive electronics, industrial markets, telecom, datacentres, servers, storage, and IoT, each of these is in a phase of transformation where semiconductors are no longer just components but enablers of innovation.

By putting a seasoned hand in charge, Analog Devices is betting on stability and vision. India is no longer a peripheral market. It is fast becoming a hub where design, manufacturing, and application meet.

A thought leader in the ecosystem

Beyond his corporate roles, Vivek has also been an active voice in the industry. As former Chairman of the India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA), he has pushed for policy, collaboration, and local innovation. His Columbia Business School background adds a global perspective to his India-first leadership style.

But what colleagues often point to is his passion for mentoring. Training the next line of sales leaders. Building strategies that are not just about numbers, but about customer trust and data-driven execution.

What this means for India

The appointment is not just about one executive moving to a new desk. It is a sign that India is ready for a deeper role in the semiconductor story. Companies like Analog Devices need leaders who can bridge global vision with local execution. Vivek Tyagi, with his mix of experience and entrepreneurial edge, fits that bill.

The next few years will show whether India can convert its demand strength into design and innovation leadership. With Vivek at the helm, Analog Devices has made its bet.