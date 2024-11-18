Andhra Partners Form Association FAPITAD

Rajahmundry and Kakinada T2 Partners took the initiative to bring all T2 Partners from Andhra Pradesh together for a crucial meeting held in Rajahmundry. The gathering, attended by 20 Major business partners, focused on addressing ongoing market challenges and fostering unity within the IT industry.

During the discussions, participants identified the need for a unified platform to represent their interests. As a result, an association was formed: FAPITAD (Federation of Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Associations & Dealers), established for the mutual protection and support of those involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and repair of IT-related products, including computers, accessories, software and communication tools.

Office Bearers

The meeting also marked the election of office bearers for FAPITAD. The elected leaders are –

President – Deepak Bommisetty (SV Computers n Gadgets, Nellore)

Sr Vice President – Rajkumar Baid (Baid Electronics, Vijayawada)

Vice President – Md Khaja Abdul Shukur Jani (Swetha Computer Park, Vijayawada)

General Secretary – Pavan Namana (City Computers, Rajahmundry)

Joint Secretary – Chandan Musaddi (Neelam Computer Bazaar, Vizag)

Treasurer –Kumara Swamy RK (Microframe Computers, Chittoor)

To strengthen the association’s reach, the state has been divided into 4 zones.

Vizag, Vijayanagaram, Srikakulam as Zone 1, while ZONE 2 will have both the Godavari districts followed by Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam coming in Zone-3 and Zone 4 has Chitoor, Kurnool, Ananthapur, Nellore and Kadapa.

Each zone will have a team of 5 leaders – Zonal President, Vice President, Secretary, Joint Secretary and Treasurer, ensuring robust representation and outreach across all 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

This marks a significant milestone for the Andhra Pradesh IT industry, with FAPITAD poised to address core issues and create a clear roadmap for collective growth. The formal installation of the team and presentation of the roadmap will be announced soon.

