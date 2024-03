CrowdStrike revealed the recipients of the annual Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) CrowdStrike Partner Awards during the CrowdStrike Partner Symposium in Bangkok recently. These awards commend the outstanding contributions made by the partner ecosystem throughout the year, acknowledging their exceptional work.

The awards ceremony honors partners in various categories including partner growth, solutions integration, technology alliance ecosystem, Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), and distribution excellence across Asia Pacific and Japan, with regional distinctions for Australia and New Zealand, India, Southeast and North Asia, and Japan. Additionally, individual accolades are presented for the top partner salesperson and the best partner solution engineer, recognizing outstanding contributions at the individual level.

The judging panel evaluated the partner and individual based on their contributions to mutual customers and CrowdStrike's business throughout the year. Factors considered included transactional activities, enablement initiatives, and the level of support provided.

These criteria aimed to assess the overall value brought by the partner and individual to the business ecosystem, emphasizing their impact on customer satisfaction, business growth, and collaboration with CrowdStrike.

The list of winners is as follows -

APJ

Global SI Partner of the Year: APJ - BT

Technology Alliance Ecosystem Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services

APJ MSSP of the Year: UnThreats

Distributor of the Year: PT. Virtus Technology Indonesia

ANZ

Partner of the Year - Sekuro Operations Pty Ltd

Growth Partner of the Year - CyberCX

Best Partner Salesperson of the Year - Adele Buchanan, CSO Group

Best Partner Solutions Engineer of the Year - Feng Zhang, Sekuro Operations Pty Ltd.

Feng Zhang, Sekuro Operations Pty Ltd.

India

Partner of the Year - ACPL Systems Pvt Ltd

Growth Partner of the Year - DigitalTrack Solutions Private Limited

Best Partner Salesperson of the Year - Vinod Kumar, Foresight Software Solutions Pvt Ltd

Best Partner Solutions Engineer of the Year - Ramachandran R, Valuepoint TechSol Private Limited

Southeast and North Asia

Partner of the Year - Nexus Technologies Inc

Growth Partner of the Year - Systex Information (H.K.) Ltd

Best Partner Salesperson of the Year - Ralph Adrian Espena, Trends & Technologies

Best Partner Solutions Engineer of the Year - Lim Eng Kiat, UnThreats

Japan

Partner of the Year - LAC Co. Ltd

Growth Partner of the Year - ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation

Based in the United States with a global footprint, CrowdStrike stands out as a rapidly expanding and pioneering security firm worldwide. By spearheading AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, CrowdStrike aims to stay ahead of swiftly evolving adversary tactics and prevent breaches effectively.

The company's flagship CrowdStrike Falcon platform, along with its top-tier incident response services and renowned cyber threat intelligence team, have solidified CrowdStrike's position as one of the most trusted names in the cybersecurity realm. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, CrowdStrike continues to set new standards in safeguarding customers against emerging threats.

The CrowdStrike partner network plays a pivotal role in fulfilling our mission of preventing breaches by offering industry insights, market acumen, and connections to organizations globally.