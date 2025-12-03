Apple appoints new leader for AI strategy

Apple has appointed Amar Subramanya as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence, a move that comes at a critical moment in the company’s push toward more advanced AI capabilities. He will oversee Apple Foundation Models and lead machine learning research initiatives, reporting to Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering.

The appointment aligns with Apple’s effort to advance the intelligence layer across devices and services. It also reflects the company’s intent to close competitive gaps and bring more capable AI-driven experiences to users.

Strengthening the foundation of AI development

In his new role, Amar will be responsible for driving research, guiding the development of Apple’s core AI models and helping shape the direction of future products. These models form the basis for intelligent features that cut across the company’s portfolio.

Apple positions the move as part of a broader plan to deepen its AI infrastructure while maintaining focus on privacy and usability.

Experience across major technology platforms

Amar joins Apple with experience from some of the largest technology companies. He previously served as Corporate Vice President of AI at Microsoft, where he worked on AI-driven initiatives at scale. Before that, he spent more than 16 years at Google, contributing to products such as Bard and Gemini and leading development of the Gemini assistant.

His early roles at IBM and Microsoft add research and engineering depth to his background, covering multiple stages of AI model development and deployment.

A signal of long-term AI ambitions

Apple describes the appointment as a strategic step to accelerate work on next-generation AI products. By adding leadership with substantial large-model experience, the company aims to reinforce its position in the global intelligent technology landscape and prepare for more integrated AI features across its ecosystem.