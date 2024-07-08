AR VR Lab at IIT Hyderabad Inaugurated

InfoVision, an IT services and solutions provider, has announced the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) lab at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad. The new lab, sponsored by InfoVision as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, has been jointly inaugurated by InfoVision's Founder and President, Sean Yalamchi, and Dr. B.S. Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad.

The AR/VR lab is set to become a cornerstone for innovation and learning, offering students and researchers access to cutting-edge technology and resources. This initiative underscores InfoVision's commitment to fostering industry-academia synergy, driving technological advancements, and equipping future leaders with practical, hands-on experience in emerging technologies.

Dr. B.S. Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad, echoed this sentiment, stating, "The establishment of the AR/VR lab is a significant step towards providing our students with exposure to the latest technological advancements. This partnership with InfoVision will enable our students to engage in cutting-edge research and development, preparing them to tackle real-world challenges with innovative solutions."

The collaboration between InfoVision and IIT Hyderabad exemplifies a shared vision of leveraging technology for societal benefit. The AR/VR lab will facilitate a wide range of applications, from immersive learning environments to advanced research in various fields, contributing to the holistic development of students and the broader tech community.

